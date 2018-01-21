Nothing brings women together like … fighting about attending each other’s charity events. On the Sunday, January 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, several of the ladies went to Houston to help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey were each headlining their own events, while Porsha’s sister Lauren and sometimes-friend Shamea Morton were coming along for the ride. Kenya Moore told Cynthia she was unable to attend, which Cynthia blamed on Kenya being too into being a wifey.

Surprise, surprise, though! It turned out that Kenya showed up in Houston to host her own event in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity. While some good came from the two-day’s worth of activities (like Porsha and Shamea making up), some tensions also flared. Specifically, when Cynthia decided to attend Kenya’s Habitat for Humanity event instead of going to Porsha’s luncheon.

Sheree Caught Up with Her Incarcerated Boyfriend

Back home, Sheree Whitfield (who couldn’t travel because of a back injury she sustained during a car accident) chatted with her incarcerated boyfriend on the phone and casually mentioned that Nene Leakes had claimed he is a con artist. “Nene would never want to say anything negative about me. She don’t want to go down that road,” he said. Sheree giggled and told the camera, “What I do know, is that when I met Tyrone, she was trying to pursue him.” Sheree added that Nene wasn’t his type and got nowhere with him.

Porsha Vs. Cynthia Vs. Kenya Vs. the World

Later, Lauren, Cynthia, Porsha, and Kenya met up for dinner. Lauren came right out and told Cynthia she and Porsha were very disappointed Cynthia didn’t show up to support their event that day. “Saturday was the main reason I wanted you guys to come,” Porsha whined as Cynthia mumbled something about not realizing how important it was to her.

Shamea then took the opportunity to tell Kenya she was upset by the way Kenya spoke to her when she’d arrived to help out at Kenya’s event. Shamea explained that she attended Kenya’s event as Porsha’s representative. “I just felt like you were pretty dismissive,” Shamea said as she cited a few examples of Kenya ordering her around. Kenya told Shamea she was taking it way too personally.

Cynthia jumped in, telling Kenya she was acting rude and Kenya was “disgusted” by it all. So, she stormed out to the bathroom where she screamed at a show producer. “I don’t give a f—k about any of them bitches!” Kenya began. “The whole table is stupid as s—t.”

Tell Us: Do you think Kenya’s out of line?

