Cynthia Bailey is back on the market — and on dating apps! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about dating after her divorce from Peter Thomas and her rumored new boyfriend.

“Oh my god, it’s so crazy!” Bailey told Us about dating again at 50 years old. “It’s so crazy because I just assumed because I was so vocal about being 50, it’s not like I was trying to hide it, and I just thought that all the men in that age range would be coming for me. I’m like the 50 poster child at this point. It ended up being like younger guys.”

Fans will see Bailey go on dates on the current season of RHOA, and in exclusive sneak peek of the November 12 episode, the newly single model goes on a date in a barn with a 29-year-old man named Evan.

“The guy that I go out with on next week’s episode — his name is Evan and he’s an amazing guy — but he’s 29! Like I think he just turned 29!” Bailey told Us about the date. “And at that point you have to bring up kids, like ‘Do you want to have any more kids?’ I don’t want to have any more kids. I mean I actually can still have kids, but I’m not interested in having any more children at this age, sorry!”

The Bravo star, who told Us she was also on the dating app Raya, revealed she set an age limit for the men she goes out with.

“I mean I get the whole cougar movement and that wasn’t really around 10 years ago. I’ve been out of the dating game for 10 years and a lot has changed, but at the same time, I’m kind of more comfortable with someone who is at least in their like mid-30s,” Bailey explained. “I actually had to set a limit. You’re going to have to be at least 30. I can’t even deal with anything younger than that. It’s a trip.”

“I’m on Raya, which is a lot of fun, and I’ve met a lot of really nice guys on there,” the reality TV personality continued. “No real connections yet, but I’ve definitely met some really great guys. But, I’m not really trying to settle down right now. I’m not looking for anything serious. I just really officially, officially got divorced, although we’ve been separated for a while now, and I don’t want to rush anything. I’m just having fun.”

After Bailey posted photos with a motivational speaker named Will Jones on Instagram in August, fans thought she had a new boyfriend.

“No, no, no,” Bailey told Us about whether or not Will is officially her new beau. “Will is an amazing guy. Will is someone that I am definitely dating, who I met, and I am excited about dating him. We have a great time together. Again, I’m not looking for anything serious right now, I think I should just kind of focus on taking some me-time, but we have a great time together.”

