The tension between Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere was just the beginning!

Williams tried to approach Leakes about the comment she made on Watch What Happens Live in May that implied she wanted the model wanted fired. However, the Glee star wanted nothing to do with it — and it seems that’s going to be the theme of the season, according to Williams.

“The relationship with Nene in the beginning of the season was very difficult. I saw our friendship as being one of big sister and little sister and she was pretty much denying that. Once I realized that she saw the relationship different, I kind of let it go,” Williams, 36, tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, adding that she originally had planned on speaking to 49-year-old Leakes about comments made in the press. However, once Leakes made it clear that their relationship wasn’t what she’d originally thought, Williams dropped it.

“I mean you can’t force anything with someone if they don’t seem like they care about the friendship,” she continues. “But as time goes on and the more time, you’ll kind of have to see how that all kind of ends up. And that’s the same thing with a lot of people’s relationships on the show — they’re friends and then they fall out and then they’re friends again. It happens a lot this season.”

Williams then added that “there’s a lot of down” in her up-and-down relationship with the actress, but “it might go up” eventually.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, November 5, Leakes took a low blow after watching Williams throw shade at her in a behind-the-scenes video from the premiere. When the model implied that Leakes had work done, The New Normal star responded with, “She does too. She’s gained a lot of weight.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

