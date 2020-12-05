Getting rowdy! Cynthia Bailey did not expect a bachelorette party, but thanks to Kandi Burruss, she got one that Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will never forget.

The reality stars teased the wild bash in exclusive interviews with Us Weekly, revealing that one of their castmates may have hooked up with a stripper — but they would not name drop.

“The question is, what doesn’t go down at the bachelorette party?” Cynthia, 53, told Us about her last big party before marrying Mike Hill. “A lot goes down at the bachelorette party. And you know, it was, like, levels to the party.”

The Sharknando 4: The 4th Awakens actress, who tied the knot in October, explained that the party was followed by the after party and then an “after, after party” that never seemed to end.

“We had a great time and I think some of my crew even enjoyed my bachelorette party more than I did, although it [was] for me. Let’s just leave it right there,” she continued. “We set out to have a good time. Kandi did a great job throwing the bachelorette party. Like, I was not disappointed in any way and entertained to the fullest.”

Kandi, 44, echoed the bride’s sentiments telling Us that “it was the most fun ever” and that was partially due to her being in charge.

“I was given the job to put together this bachelorette party and you know, if it’s my job, I’m going to make sure it’s the best bachelorette party it could ever be. And that’s what I did,” she said. “I delivered. And if people had a good time then that’s what happened.”

Neither Housewife would comment on exactly what went down during the party, but a RHOA teaser clip showed strippers in the house, clothes on the floor and security cameras being turned off.

“It was a complete surprise to me, the party. I didn’t know I was getting a bachelorette party,” Cynthia explained. “So, when I came downstairs and saw all my cast dressed as strippers, I was like, ‘Oh, s–t I’m getting a bachelorette party!’”

The newlywed star said she does not regret any of her party choices, but noted some of her pals may feel differently.

“All I can tell you is I’m not going to get in trouble because I enjoyed the party. I had a great time and then I tapped out and went to bed at a certain time,” she told Us. “So, I’m not responsible for anyone else. You know, these are grown women, they have their own lives and they can do whatever they want to do and for me, it’s no judgment.”

The guest of honor did, however, enjoy hearing about the drama when she woke up the next day.

“Oh, I was like, I was like, ‘Where’s my tea cup? I’m ready for all the tea! I’m drinking all the tea, with extra sugar and cream,’” she said. “I was glad at the end of the day that everyone had a good time.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo on Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi