The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is opening up about an unexpected reunion.

The model, 57, recently recorded a podcast with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2017. The couple’s wedding, and eventual split, were documented on the Bravo reality show.

Sharing clips of the interview via her Instagram on Monday, August 19, Cynthia admitted that recording the podcast with her ex was “a little scary” given their history.

“We went through so much together on & off camera as a married couple navigating a new marriage, me moving from nyc to atlanta with my then 8 year old daughter to start a new life, joining the reality show THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, opening up businesses together, financial woes, real life struggles business & personal, & lastly ultimately going thru a divorce after being married for 8 years,” Cynthia captioned her post.

“It was so interesting & (a little scary for me lol) to sit down with Peter after so many years & so many different feelings and emotions, good and bad,” she continued.

Cynthia, who was a full-time Housewife on RHOA from season 3 to season 13, said she remains good friends with Peter’s daughter, Porsche, and has “rooted for him from afar.”

“When he called me to ask me to do his podcast everything inside of me knew that i had to do it. i needed to do it, and i knew he needed me to do it,” she explained. “It was time to come together in peace, love, light, respect and have real ‘grown folk’ conversation in the spirit of closure, moving on, peace and most importantly healing.”

Ultimately, Cynthia found recording the podcast a cathartic experience and said that it allowed her to put the past behind her.

“I left the podcast feeling happy, lighter, and at peace. And to be honest, we actually had a lot of fun and laughed the entire time,” she wrote.

Cynthia’s love life was well-documented on RHOA. In addition to her romance with Peter, the show captured her relationship and marriage to her second husband, Mike Hill. The couple wed in 2020 and divorced in 2022, a year after Cynthia left the show.

The Bailey Wine Cellar founder returned as a guest star during RHOA season 15 and will be a “friend” on the show’s upcoming 16th season.

The season 16 cast comprises Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Kenya Moore was suspended during filming in June after she allegedly shared explicit photos of castmate Brittany.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in June, Cynthia teased the dynamic between the new cast.

“We’re on Week No. 3 and already, these girls are jumping right in getting their hands dirty,” Cynthia told Us. “I think you guys are in for a treat. I think three of them bring just the right amount of new blood that we needed for season sweet 16.”

She continued, “So, it’s gonna be sweet and maybe bittersweet but I think you guys will be entertained.”