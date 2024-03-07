Dorit Kemsley started The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion declaring that she’s going to “be speaking in bullet points,” but Andy Cohen’s yawn — a third year in a row, mind you — says otherwise.
Andy was discussing Dorit’s relationship with husband PK Kemsley during part 2 of the season 13 reunion, which aired in March 2024, when he hid his face with his cards to hide a yawn.
“Nobody is going to put me on a budget,” Dorit declared while discussing her newfound look, which includes dark hair and dark clothes. “I was ready for a change. I’ve had an incredibly difficult last two years.”
Andy’s yawn cut her off and Dorit stopped mid-sentence.
“Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare,” she said. Andy responded, “I’m sorry, I didn’t — OK.”
Dorit’s marital drama wasn’t the only time she became a focal point of the RHOBH season 13 reunion. During part 1, Andy addressed Dorit’s lateness with several quips.
“Oh, my God, I’m so glad I got here at 8:15 while we wait for Dorit’s dress to be sewed,” he said at one point before she walked on stage. (Crystal Kung Minkoff also discussed Dorit’s delay, which lasted “two hours,” during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in February 2024.)
Once the reality star made her official entrance in a red hooded gown, Andy had a hilarious reaction. “Oh, my God. Hey, hood,” he added.
Keep reading to relive every time Andy let out a yawn while Dorit was speaking:
Season 11
During the season 11 reunion in 2021, Dorit was droning on about having “banter” with her friends as Andy nodded along, holding back a yawn.
“Am I boring you?” Dorit asked him in jest.
Season 12
The following year, Andy was at it again with his exhaustion. Dorit was talking to Andy when he held in another yawn and nodded his head to her words.
“Am I boring you?” Dorit asked again — this time more seriously. Andy responded, “No, I’m sorry. I swallowed a yawn. I am sorry. I am really sorry.”
Dorit was animated while talking over his apology, saying, “Are you kidding me? Again. Two years in a row, Andy!”
Season 13
Following his yawn during the season 13 reunion, filmed in 2023, Dorit was quick on the draw.
“Let me pull it back, so I cannot be long winded,” she said. Andy responded, “We’re already past that point.”