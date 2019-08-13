



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers are looking to add some new blood to the 90210!

“They are definitely looking at adding a new Housewife,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the women are set to “start filming next month.”

A second source close to the Bravo hit confirms that Denise Richards will indeed be back for season 10.

A cast shakeup of sorts was expected after Lisa Vanderpump quit the series in June because of falling out with her costars,who accused her of selling a story to the press about Dorit Kemsley’s dog. While the SUR owner has distanced herself from her former castmates, including one-time friends Kyle Richards, she still interacts with fans regarding the show via social media.

“RHOBH season of lies and deception. They all need to go,” one viewer recently tweeted alongside a clip of Kyle, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp discussing Puppygate during season 9.

Vanderpump replied to the tweet on Tuesday, August 13, writing, “Exactly.”

Last month, the restauranteur told Us exclusively that she was ready to move on from the drama.

“There’s been a lot of negativity from the fans and I want that to stop,” Vanderpump told Us on July 18. “Because it’s amazing to have their support, but you don’t need to go down a negative path. It’s been a very difficult year for me.”

While producer Andy Cohen made it clear on multiple occasions that the door is open for Vanderpump to return to RHOBH in the future, the reality TV personality is keeping busy elsewhere.

“It’s very kind of Andy to say that,” she told Us at the time. “I’ve done 350 episodes of reality television with Bravo and Vanderpump Rules is going gangbusters. … I don’t have time for the negativity and that wasn’t where my life was. I opened two new restaurants, feeding the homeless, we’ve got our private 501c3 Vanderpump Dog Foundation. We’ve opened a Chinese shelter there where we’ve taken 500 dogs that were on the meat truck to be slaughtered. We just rescued our 1000th dog with The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!