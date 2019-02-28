Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are crossing the line — and the stars aren’t having it.

Erika Jayne was among the women who fired back after a troll made a distasteful comment suggesting her son, who is a cop in Los Angeles, should be shot.

The 47-year-old Bravo star shared a screenshot of the tweet on Wednesday, February 27, via Instagram, writing, “This is disgusting.”

During season 7 of RHOBH, which aired in 2017, the “XXpen$ive” singer broke down in tears while discussing her son’s profession, admitting that she worries about him every time he leaves the house.

Kyle Richards also responded to the same user after they slammed her family, suggesting her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, would be happy if she died.

“Seek professional help & turn off your TV #DoctorRichards,” the American Woman producer replied on Wednesday evening.

Producer Andy Cohen also weighed in, tweeting, “Wow,” in response to Kyle.

Erika and Kyle aren’t the only RHOBH stars getting attacked on Twitter. The audience has also sent nasty remarks to Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley, often citing their alliance to fellow cast member Lisa Vanderpump. (The restaurateur has not condoned any of the tweets.)

Us broke the news back in October that Vanderpump, 58, was not on speaking terms with the ladies after she was allegedly caught in a lie. The drama stems from one of Vanderpump’s employees at Vanderpump Dogs suggesting that Dorit gave a dog named Lucy to a kill shelter after she adopted her.

“To set the record straight, Lucy went from our loving home to another loving home. And then she, unbeknownst to me, ended up in a local shelter, a non-kill shelter,” Dorit said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, February 26. “And that woman was informed that Lucy originated from Vanderpump Dogs, scanned the microchip, and contacted Vanderpump Dogs immediately.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

