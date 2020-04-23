Erika Jayne Gets Real About Sex With 80-Year-Old Husband Tom Girardi

After four seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne is giving viewers new insight into her marriage to Tom Girardi.

During the Wednesday, April 22, episode of the Bravo series, Garcelle Beauvais candidly asked her 48-year-old costar about her sex life with her 80-year-old husband.

Erika paused before responding. “It’s OK, you know, people always ask that,” she said. “They’re always like, ‘What’s going on?’ Is it 20-year-old f—king all day long? No.”

In her confessional, Erika noted that she’s “dealt” with questions about her life with Tom “forever.”

“The younger women that marries the wealthier, older man,” she told the cameras. “I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f—king talk to me.”

The “Painkillr” singer married Tom in 1999. The lawyer rarely makes appearances on the reality series, which Erika joined in 2015.

Later on in Wednesday’s episode, Erika got emotional about how much Tom’s support has meant to her over the years as she celebrated getting the part as Chicago’s Roxie Hart on Broadway.

“Thank you for being so supportive. I would not have this without you,” she told her husband.

After he said he was “proud” of her accomplishments, Erika began to cry. “It’s a big deal,” she said. “Thank you for saying that. That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

Erika further opened up about Tom in her confessional. “It’s great to have financial support,” she explained. “But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”

The reality TV personality’s run in Chicago was cut short after Broadway was forced to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice,” she wrote on March 12 via Instagram. “THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows . I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete but I will treasure this time always. Erika ❤️”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.