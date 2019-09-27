



Gretchen Rossi hasn’t been a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County since season 8 ended in 2013, but her bad blood with Tamra Judge continues.

“Tamra’s always been a bully,” Rossi, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s Eternal Beauty event benefiting the American Heart Association on Thursday, September 26. “Tamra has always been a bully, and she will always be a bully, and she does what she needs to do to keep her paycheck. And you know what? She’s a one-trick pony and she doesn’t care what she says or does or who she hurts or who she harms. She doesn’t care if it’s your family, your business, your anything.”

The two reality stars have traded barbs before. In 2014, Rossi called the 52-year-old a “narcissistic sociopath,” and in 2017, Judge deemed the businesswoman a “thirsty wannabe.”

That said, Rossi is a fan of the real estate broker’s husband, Eddie Judge. “I do like Eddie,” she told Us on Thursday. “But, you know, I’m surprised Eddie would want to be with someone like her.”

Rossi also sounded off on RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson’s recent demotion. Us exclusively revealed in July that the 57-year-old, an original star of the reality hit, would only be featured in a “friend” role in season 14.

“That was a huge surprise,” Rossi told Us on Thursday. “I was really surprised by that ‘cause I thought if they were going to do that with Vicki, they would have done that a few years back when the audience and everyone was so mad about what went down with the whole cancer thing.” (In 2015, Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers confessed to fabricating cancer documents.)

Rossi continued: “So the fact that they decided this year was kind of a shocker to me. But you know, listen, all these women are getting up really high in their paychecks at this point. And if they’re not as interesting to the fans or if they’re not bringing it or if they’re not delivering content, something that’s interesting to the fans, I get that sometimes it’s time to hang up that hat. You know what I mean?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

