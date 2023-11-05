The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t too pleased to see frenemy Teddi Mellencamp during a special Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon.

Vicki, 61, and pal Shannon Beador were part of the “Dynamic Duos” episode taped at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 4. During a “Squash That Beef” segment, host Andy Cohen surprised Vicki with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi, who had not been listed as one of the guests for the show.

“Andy asked Vicki about not letting Teddi come to a ‘Tres Amigas’ show, and things escalated quickly,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Vicki said she was upset that Teddi joked, ‘Where were you on January 6?’ and Teddi doubled down.”

According to the insider, Andy, 55, asked Teddi, 42, whether she really thought Vicki was present at the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but the question did little to diffuse the tension.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“Things continued to get heated when Teddi said something along the lines of, ‘Vicki is triggered by someone who has real cancer,’” the eyewitness tells Us. “Andy said it was clear they weren’t going to squash it and hugged Teddi before she left.” (Teddi has been open about her battle with skin cancer, while Vicki’s ex Brooks Ayers confessed to lying about having cancer in 2016.)

Vicki, meanwhile, “was clearly irritated and had a tense talk with Andy” during the commercial break. “Vicki then asked for a tequila shot and seemed to calm down for the rest of the taping,” the source adds, noting that Vicki was also spotted discussing the situation with Shannon, 59.

Vicki and Teddi’s feud kicked off in June 2022 when Teddi shared a video of Vicki telling Tamra Judge that she isn’t a big fan of Teddi. In the clip, Vicki jokingly referred to Tamra and Teddi’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast as “Two Twits.”

In her caption, Teddi insinuated that Vicki tried to take her spot as a cohost of the podcast, which Vicki denied. “I’m good honey,” the RHOC OG wrote in an Instagram comment.

Related: Former ‘RHOC’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after Tamra was […]

The social media war continued when Teddi asked Vicki where she was on January 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Vicki reacted to Teddi’s accusation during a July 2022 appearance on WWHL, saying, “That’s an idiotic thing to say to somebody. I know where I was. I was in Puerto Vallarta.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Over one year later, the two women had not settled their differences, as Vicki discussed Teddi during another appearance on WWHL. When Andy asked Vicki and Shannon how annoying they find Teddi “on a scale of 1 to 10,” Vicki didn’t hold back. “I do not like her, so give me a shot,” Vicki said, giving Teddi a 10 out of 10.

Later, when asked to name the rudest Housewife from another city, Vicki declared, “Teddi Mellencamp!”