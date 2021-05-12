Firing back. During the Tuesday, May 11, Real Housewives of Dallas reunion, Brandi Redmond broke down about the leaked video that seemingly showed her husband, Bryan Redmond, out with another woman.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m aware that that happened. It was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor-bachelorette for my sister and brother-in-law,” Brandi, 42, said virtually during the special.

After revealing the video was recorded in 2018, Brandi, 42, broke down in tears. “This was the craziest year and my darkest hour, that man was there for me and is there for me, so I feel like I would be a piece of s–t if I wasn’t there for him,” she explained, noting that the couple’s focus was on their children, Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley, 9, Bruin, 2, and 3-month-old Brilynn.

“I hate that a fan sent that video to my daughter’s Instagram that is private,” she stated during the reunion. “She saw it. As much as I can be angry, that’s her dad. I feel like it’s just not OK. I think this video has been put out there and I think someone did it to try and hurt me once again and they were successful.”

When host Andy Cohen asked who would possibly do that, Brandi replied, “I think we all know.” D’Andra Simmons then noted that she assumed Brandi was referencing LeeAnne Locken, adding, “She keeps things for years and releases it when she thinks it’s appropriate. She [tries] to harass someone or make someone feel horrible about themselves. It’s shameful and it’s awful behavior.”

Following the video’s release in March 2021, Brandi shared a Bible verse via Instagram that read, “Where God wants to lead you is always good.” The family chose to not publicly respond.

D’Andra, 52, added that LeeAnne, 53, is “very angry” that she’s not on the show while Brandi is. LeeAnne exited the series ahead of season 5 after coming under fire for racially insensitive comments.

Following the reunion, the former pageant queen posted multiple tweets denying that she had anything to do with the leaked video. In one tweet, she shared a video of herself singing “Therefore I Am” by Billie Eilish. In the clip, she mouthed the lyrics, including “I’m not your friend” and “Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name out of your mouth.” She captioned the video, “Like the song says…. Keep my pretty name out of your mouth! Stop blaming me for everything including those ratings.”

LeeAnne then tweeted a screenshot from an alleged text with Brandi. “Okay to clarify – (after more messages) I had nothing to do with the video!! Please tell me that you know that,” LeAnn’s text read. Brandi seemingly replied, “Yes. I’m sorry.”

The RHOD alum also responded to multiple fan tweets. When one viewer wrote, “Karma is still a bitch and leeann will have her own personal train wreck I’m sure,” she responded, “For what? I’ve made my piece [sic]! I sent NO VIDEOS to anyone.”