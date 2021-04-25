Highs and lows. Brandi Redmond shared her first post with her husband, Bryan Redmond, since he was seemingly caught cheating on her, and the pair looked quite cozy.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star, 42, revealed via her Instagram Story on Saturday, April 24, that she and Bryan were having a “date night” along with one of her childhood friends. She later posted a video of the couple with a rainbow filter, telling fans, “Happy. Happy life, happy wife.”

The outing comes after a man who appeared to be Bryan was spotted wrapping his arms around a woman and kissing her at a club in a video shared by Real Housewives Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails on March 16. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the Redmond family would not comment on the clip and asked for privacy.

Reports of Bryan’s alleged infidelity first surfaced in February after Brandi posted via Instagram about choosing “happiness.”

“I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul,” she wrote at the time. “I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end.”

While some fans assumed Brandi was announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Dallas, her costar Stephanie Hollman shot down the theory that her friend was leaving the show ahead of season 6 because of Bryan’s alleged cheating.

“I can confirm that this is 100 percent NOT TRUE. These types of far fetched rumors can really hurt people and destroy families,” Stephanie, 40, replied on the “AllAboutTRH” Instagram account. “This girl has been through hell and back this past year and I cannot not speak out on this.”

According to a source close to production, “Brandi is still very much part of the show.”

Meanwhile, Kameron Westcott claimed in March that the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is “extremely upset” about the scandal. “Well, I definitely think the movie or the video was from a long time ago, which obviously there’s absolutely no excuse for it whatsoever, but he has some explaining to do, like, a lot of explaining to do,” the reality star, 38, said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “She just had a baby, but yeah, there’s a lot of explaining to do, and I feel for her. I really do.”

Westcott added: “I never imagined he would do that to her ever in a million years, so it was a big shock I think for everyone.”

Brandi and Bryan are high school sweethearts and have been married since 2003. They share four children: Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley, 9, Bruin, 3, and Brilynn, 2 months.