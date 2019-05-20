Luann de Lesseps got emotional while filming the season 11 Real Housewives of New York City reunion, but according to the cabaret star, things ended on a high note.

“There’s a lot of drama, and a lot of resolution. So it’s good!” Luann, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively at The Chita Rivera Awards on Sunday, May 19, two days after the reunion taping.

When asked who cried first, Luann admitted, “probably me,” but she played coy on whether or not anyone stormed off the set.

“You’ll have to wait to see,” she teased.

Luann, for her part, went head to head with Bethenny Frankel during season 11. The Skinnygirl CEO, who played a vital role at the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer’s intervention in the summer of 2018, has accused Luann of acting narcissistic amid her successful cabaret show run.

The two women argued during the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the Bravo hit after Bethenny left Luann’s Halloween party before she took the stage.

“I mean, I love you, but I’m there for three hours. I had to let my babysitter go,” the Bethenny & Fredrik alum said, referring to her 9-year-old daughter Bryn. “You said, ‘I was like, why is she leaving to go home and watch Bryn sleep?’”

“Well, because I imagine a child, at 8 years old, by 11:30 is sleeping,” Luann replied, to which Bethenny clapped back, “I would like to watch her wake up.”

Bethenny added: “I don’t have a nanny. I have housekeep that I have babysitter, so I don’t like to keep her out until one o’clock in the morning the next day.”

While Bethenny and Luann will definitely discuss their issues at the reunion — they are both in the hot seat next to Andy Cohen — the “Feeling Jovani” songstress told Us that everyone went at it during the taping.

“We each get our turn and we each get to say what we didn’t get to say during the course of the show,” she told Us on Sunday. “So that’s the really great thing is that you get to wipe the slate clean and what gets misconstrued, you get to voice what was going on in your life at that time.”

She added: “It’s a great cleansing, kind of detox moment for me. I love the reunion, so it’s my favorite part.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

