As Tyler Perry once said! Dorinda Medley may have refused to apologize to costar Luann de Lesseps, but she did reach out during the Wednesday, March 13, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City with a quote from the actor-director.

“I have nothing against Tyler Perry, I just thought it would be something more personal,” Luann told Us on Thursday, March 14, while chatting about her statement necklace line. “I was surprised.”

In honor of the already-iconic text exchange between Luann and Dorinda, watch the video above to see the countess read Tyler Perry quotes!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets to the Countess and Friends cabaret show are available here.

