As a native New Yorker, Erin Lichy has quite a few connections to other famous city dwellers — including an Oscar winner and a Marvel star.
“Meryl Streep’s brother was my principal in high school,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.
But Streep, 74, isn’t the only famous name in Lichy’s orbit. “My mom and Scarlett Johansson’s mom were best friends growing up in Queens,” the Bravo personality adds.
Lichy, who recently confirmed she’ll be back for season 15 of RHONY along with Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons and Sai De Silva, is also a fan of NYC’s iconic bodegas, where her go-to order involves banana peppers and Russian dressing.
Keep scrolling to learn 25 things you might not know about Lichy:
1. When I was younger, I collected all of the Absolut Vodka ads. As an adult, I love collecting matchbooks.
3. I have two coffee orders: When it’s warm, I have a double espresso on ice with a splash of milk; if it’s cold, I get a regular hot coffee with whole milk.
4. I once ate guinea pig in Peru and washed it down with a pisco sour because it wasn’t my vibe, but I’ll try anything once.
5. You’ll never catch me in a kitten heel.
6. In eighth grade, I played the lead role of Juliet [in Romeo and Juliet].
7. I have a penchant for anything vintage. When I went to college, I scored designer goods like Chanel and Dior because no one in Albany was buying those pieces at the thrift shop.
8. I love studying and everything real estate and design. I have a master’s degree from NYU in sustainable real estate development.
9. My dream is to create a superchic mezcal bar.
10. I use apps like Evernote to stay organized.
11. I’m a big believer in manifesting and love reading the Law of Attraction over and over.
12. I pick up languages easily. I speak Hebrew and Spanish fluently.
13. I know almost all the words to 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album.
14. My favorite show growing up was Friends, and now I’m obsessed with Curb Your Enthusiasm. I still watch both on repeat!
15. I swear by True Botanicals [products], Dior Addict Lip Glow [Balm] and LesserEvil snacks.
16. I’m a melomaniac and have a Sonos speaker in every room.
17. My secret ingredient in my kids’ favorite chicken schnitzel is Kellogg’s Corn Flakes.
18. I never leave the house without my Celine sunnies, Laneige lip balm and Tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops.
19. One of my favorite things about New York is the corner delis. I order a Boar’s Head turkey sandwich [with] lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, a little bit of mayo and mustard on a roll, with Russian dressing on the side and a bag of Hal’s jalapeño chips.
20. One of my favorite things to do with my kids is going to Target. It’s a win-win.
21. My supermom specialty is making a healthy meal for three kids in under 40 minutes, which includes the run to Whole Foods.
22. My favorite way to wind down is taking a bath while sipping on my new favorite cocktail, the Maximilian Affair, mixed with Mezcalum, St. Germain and sweet vermouth.
23. On my first day of filming RHONY, I met Ubah in Washington Square Park and I dropped my Bottega sunglasses. I had to ask someone with a grabber tool to fish them out of the fountain. Oy!
24. People think I’m crazy [but] I enjoy driving in NYC.
25. My mom and Scarlett Johansson’s mom were best friends growing up in Queens.