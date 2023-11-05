Charisse Jackson-Jordan and Nnkea Ihim have entered the chat after rumors surfaced about their Real Housewives of Potomac costar Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, allegedly having an affair.

“I love Candiace, but that girl better watch it,” Charisse, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4, referring to the woman who recently came forward claiming that she is Chris’ mistress. “Whoever she is, that little liar better watch it.”

Season 8 newbie Nneka also backed Candiace, 36, choosing to believe that the story is nothing more than a false narrative.

“Oh, my goodness. I don’t know what to think, but I don’t believe that to be true,” Nneka exclusively told Us at the Las Vegas conference while standing with Charisse. “I think Candiace is going to handle it in a respectful way for her and her husband.”

She noted that until Candiace is “ready to talk,” she is “steering clear” of the situation. “We are here to support her. And that’s really my thoughts on it,” Nneka added.

Last month, a woman alleged that she had an abortion at the request of Chris, 45, amid their secret romance. Chris, meanwhile, has been married to Candiace since 2018. Neither Chris nor Candiace have publicly responded to the woman’s claims.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals Celebrity couples have their ups and downs just like Us. From Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, many Hollywood marriages have overcome allegations of infidelity over the years. Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor worked through Taylor’s cheating past — he was caught hooking up with former costar Faith Stowers […]

Gizelle Bryant, for her part, exclusively told Us last month that she isn’t surprised by the recent allegations against Chris.

“I feel like it’s unfortunate, but I tried to tell Candiace about her husband last season,” Gizelle, 53, said in October. “And she didn’t want to listen, so maybe she should have listened.”

Gizelle revealed that she felt as though the unnamed woman’s “story was very believable,” adding that the situation is “actually none of my business, and I really don’t even care. But it’s unfortunate.”

Related: All of the Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

Candiace fired back at Gizelle’s comments while speaking exclusively with Us at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “She thinks that’s a little believable or she supports her friend in not believing that Juan [Dixon] had sex with a woman allegedly at a hotel. I’m sorry,” Candiace quipped to Us at the Las Vegas convention, referring to Robyn Dixon’s husband.

Related: RHOP's Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant Feud Over Chris Bassett A broken friendship. Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant shocked viewers when they ignited a feud during season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac over claims about Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett. Before the season premiered in October 2022, Gizelle teased trying to tell Candiace about a conversation she had with Chris at the season 6 […]

She added: “No matter how hard a miserable, sad troll with a long neck may try to infiltrate a happy marriage, she just won’t succeed. And that’s all she wrote.” (Gizelle and Candiace have been feuding for years after Gizelle previously alleged that Chris came on to her after the RHOP season 6 reunion. Claims that the couple have denied.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When it comes to her current relationship dynamic with Chris, Candiace exclusively told Us on Friday, “Chris and I are constantly being tested and I always joke [that] the pandemic, and this show have proven to us that we are ironclad [and] we are Teflon. We were meant to be together.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi