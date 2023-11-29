Karen Huger has some tough love for her friend and Real Housewives of the Potomac costar Robyn Dixon.

“Robyn and I have the most challenging relationship in the core group,” Karen, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 8 of RHOP. “I want her to win, but I want her to stop lying. If she can’t stop lying, what I’d like Robyn to do is accept the fact that we don’t believe their lies.”

Robyn, 44, has faced her fair share of ups and downs this year involving the cheating allegations made against her husband, Juan Dixon. Earlier this year, an unnamed woman claimed that she dated Juan, 45, and he paid for a hotel for her to come and visit him. While Juan admitted that he rented a room for the woman, he claimed he did so because she lost her wallet. Robyn, for her part, backed her husband’s side of the story.

While Karen wants to be supportive of her friend, she confessed to Us that she can’t be there for Robyn until she “owns the truth.”

“Own it and stop being ridiculous about it,” she told Us. “Things happen in everyone’s marriage. I’ve been married for 27 years. It’s not easy, but she needs to put it at ease and especially if you’re going to be a member of this core group.”

When the RHOP cast attended BravoCon earlier this month, Robyn was booed by the crowd for how she handled the situation with her husband. While Karen has mixed feelings about her costar, she thought the crowd’s reaction went too far.

“I didn’t like the boos for Robyn. I don’t think she deserves that,” she explained. “I do think her feet need to be held to the fire, and I think Robyn lied and needs to stop lying … Look, I’m a grown woman. I’m triple 20 now, so I would’ve approached it differently. I would’ve said, “Look, stay out of my business. You may not agree with the way I’m doing it, but this is how it’s done in my home and in my relationship.’ Instead of giving us some cockamamie excuse when the receipt is right there.”

Throughout season 8 of RHOP, Karen and Robyn have been at odds over Juan’s alleged infidelity. In a January episode, Karen claimed she saw Juan holding hands with a mystery blonde woman, which he vehemently denied to Robyn. Following the episode, Robyn spoke to Us about her bond with Karen and how she felt about her friend’s involvement in her marriage.

“Karen and I kind of have like a love-hate relationship. We’re going at each other, and I can only speak for myself, but I carry on like nothing happened,” Robyn exclusively told Us in February. “I have to keep it moving and so Karen and I have a love-hate relationship where we throw daggers at each other and then we just keep it moving. We respect and appreciate one another just because we’ve been doing this so long together and we do understand the nature of the beast and what we’re doing.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi