The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been married to husband Ray Huger for 27 years — but she’s prepared to pull the plug if he pulls a Juan Dixon.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Huger, 60, commented she could not accept the viral story the former pro basketball star, 45, told his wife, Robyn Dixon, about paying for another’s woman’s hotel room.

“I’d be divorced. Yeah, it’d be over,” Huger said at BravoCon. “It’d really, really, Ray. No.”

Juan married Robyn, 44, in 2005, They have two children, sons Corey, 15, and Carter, 13. They divorced in 2012 amid allegations of Juan cheating, and then remarried in August 2022.

Earlier this year, an unnamed woman claimed she dated Juan toward the end of the pandemic, and came to town from Canada to see him. She has a hotel receipt signed by him to prove he paid for her room. Juan has maintained he was being a Good Samaritan by simply paying for a room after she lost her wallet.

Robyn defended Juan, supporting his story that was simply helping the woman.

During her chat with Us, Karen called out Robyn for not revealing during season 7 Juan’s hotel story and his alleged cheating.

“How dare she think she could just lie to the group and tell a few people in the group and not share it with the world,” Karen said. “The viewers deserve that information.”

Karen was also angry that Robyn said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that it was her responsibility to reveal the scandal, saying, “I waited for Karen to out it!”

“It was not her place to do that. She has so much to say about me, but she needs me,” Karen continued to Us. “She should have called me privately. I would’ve held her down. I would’ve rode for her if she just was honest, but she was lying. So I still feel that today and you’ll see that. But do I wish her well.”

Juan’s drama isn’t the only potential cheating scandal on RHOP. There are rumors that Chris Bassett cheated on his wife, Candiace Dillard Bassett, which they both denied Karen hopes that they can stay together.

“I’m rooting for them because I like them as a couple,” Karen commented. “So I’m backing her and Chris and let them be the authors of their story.”

As the Dixons and the Bassetts face their own drama, Karen is happy to say she and Ray have been happily married for 27.

“I’ll say that we don’t pretend to be something we’re not. We’re best friends and that’s what it takes,” she said. “I love my best friend.”

Karen is even on good terms with her frenemy Gizelle Bryant.

“We went out. We had a good time,” she said. “We had a really good girl dinner, girl’s dinner out, first one in five years. That’s great. So I’m just riding it while it lasts because everyone knows that Gizelle and I are the greatest frenemies on the Bravo brand.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi