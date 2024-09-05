As another football season kicks off, Rob Gronkowski is here to squash the fears of fans who might be concerned about Travis Kelce’s level of concentration.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has continued to make quite a name for himself off the field — dating Taylor Swift, hosting the upcoming game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and making his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX series Grotesquerie, just to name a few.

However, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, former Patriots tight end Gronkowski, 35, said there’s no reason to panic about Kelce’s mindset entering his 12th season in the NFL. Because, well, just look at the receipts.

“Travis Kelce has shown that the off-the-field stuff has not affected his game on the field,” said Gronkowski, who spoke to Us via his partnership with Tostitos. “The last two years, he has won the Super Bowl. How can you say it’s affected him when he’s a Super Bowl champion over the last two years and a three-time champion overall?”

Kelce made his first major mainstream play when he hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, just weeks after the Chiefs defeated Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Together, the Kelces have seen their podcast “New Heights” explode in popularity, reportedly signing a nine-figure deal for the show last month.

Gronkowski appeared on “New Heights” in January 2023, telling Us the brothers do “an unbelievable job” with the podcast.

Suffice to say, Gronkowski isn’t worried about Travis when the Chiefs begin their quest for a historic third-consecutive Super Bowl on Thursday, September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“He’s gonna go out there, he’s gonna perform again this year and all the off field things, he knows how to handle,” Gronkowski said. “He knows how to take care of business on the football field. There’s no doubt about that. There’s no distractions for him.”

This season, Gronk is getting in on the fun and reuniting with his former Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman on a series of Tostitos commercials.

“I got to do a campaign with my teammates that I’ve won three Super Bowls with?” Gronkowski said of the opportunity. “Are you kidding me? That’s a no-brainer. I said yes right away.”

While the commercials presented an opportunity for the guys to reunite on screen, Gronkowski said there’s a “group chat” that helps them stay in touch when cameras aren’t rolling.

“Julian lives in L.A. Whenever I’m in L.A. I hit him, I go over and hang out with him,” Gronkowski said of his friendship with the former Patriots wide receiver. “Just easy ways like that to stay in touch. It’s not like we don’t ever stay in touch to where we don’t know where each other are going to be.”

Gronkowski added, “Whenever we have a chance to get the band back together, we always do.”

The first commercial will air during the Week 1 matchup between the Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.