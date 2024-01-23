Like many a’Swiftie out there, Ryan Hurd is relying on Taylor Swift’s music in a time of heartbreak.

Hurd, 37, shared a video on Monday, January 22, of himself covering Swift’s “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version),” one of the “From the Vault” tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version). In the clip, Hurd sat in front of a piano while Teddy Reimer played a guitar in the background. Hurd delivered a faithful rendition of the song, replacing its pop production with a little bit of country twang.

“Every time I cover a Taylor song, I am amazed at how perfectly they are written,” Hurd, who previously released a cover of Swift’s “False God” in 2020, captioned the video. “Hope everybody has a beautiful week, let us know what you think of this one and share it with yo frands. (also, go listen to [my EP] Platonic in honor of the second verse.)”

“Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version)” debuted in October 2023. It was written for Swift’s 2014 record 1989 but didn’t make the final cut. Though Swift hasn’t confirmed the subject of the track — which is about an ex moving on — many listeners suspect she was inspired by her whirlwind romance with Harry Styles.

“You grew your hair long / You got new icons / And from the outside / It looks like you’re tryin’ lives on I miss the old ways / You didn’t have to change / But I guess I don’t have a say / Now that we don’t talk,” she sings in the second verse.

Hurd’s cover comes four months after Maren Morris filed for divorce after five years of marriage. In her October 2023 filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the breakup.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that Hurd “wasn’t expecting” Morris, 33, to end their marriage, noting that the decision seemed to “come out of the blue.” However, the insider told Us that Morris and Hurd are “opposites” in terms of personality, which could have proven “difficult” at times.

Hurd and Morris settled the terms of their divorce three months later. The musicians divided their assets per their prenup and will share joint custody of their 3-year-old son, Hayes. Morris will also pay Hurd $2,100 in child support each month.

Despite calling it quits, Hurd and Morris have attempted to put aside any bad blood for the sake of their son. Weeks after Morris filed for divorce, she and Hurd reunited on Halloween to take Hayes out for Trick-or-Treating.

In November 2023, Morris told Entertainment Tonight that she’s getting used to “not having to protect anyone’s feelings but put myself first” and was looking forward to an “empowering 2024.” That same month, Morris released “Some Things I’ll Never Know,” a ballad with Teddy Swims about a failing relationship.

“When I look into your eyes / There’s no answers I can’t find / It’s a feeling that I’ve never known,” she and Swims sing in the chorus. “There’s an answer I can’t find / When did your heart let me go / I guess some things I’ll never know.”