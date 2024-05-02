Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are trying to get Taylor Swift and the Kelce brothers on a plane to Wrexham. While Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has yet to weigh in, his brother Jason Kelce is fully on board.

While appearing on the “Dan Patrick Show” to promote Welcome to Wrexham season 3, host Dan Patrick asked Reynolds, 47, if he “could get Taylor [Swift] to show up” at one of the Wrexham AFC matches.

“That would be a coup, yeah, I would love that, actually,” Reynolds said. McElhenney, 47, added, “I know, for sure, the Kelce brothers are coming out to a game. So, that’s just a matter of time.”

Reynolds called the brothers’ visit their “backdoor plan” to get Swift, 34, to Wrexham. “That’s how you lure the Queen Bee.”

I’m a big Wales guy, place is the best!! https://t.co/4MGLNzlDXX — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 1, 2024

Jason, 36, chimed in after seeing the clip on X.

“I’m a big Wales guy, place is the best!!” he wrote. For those unfamiliar, Wrexham is a city in Wales. In 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney became coowners of the Wrexham football club — which has since been promoted twice within the English Football League.

While McElhenney is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, explaining his connection to Jason, Reynolds has a longtime friendship with Swift, through his wife Blake Lively, and even watched Travis, 34, play at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October. Talk about a well-connected web of celebrities.

Reynolds and McElhenney have recruited their celebrity friends for appearances on Welcome to Wrexham, their FX docuseries which premiered in August 2022. The show is gearing up for its third season, and according to the trailer, some A-listers will have a cameo. However, Jason, Travis and Swift are not shown — at least, for now.

Eagle-eyed fans did, however, spot Hugh Jackman and Chris Pratt in the season 3 first look, released last month.

“Do I get to meet Ryan?” Pratt asked McElhenney in the clip. “Is Danny Devito here?” (Pratt’s joke was in reference to McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar DeVito, 79.)

Season 3 will showcase the Wrexham Red Dragon’s 2023 – 2024 season, which kicked off following their April 2023 promotion from the National League to the English Football League Two.

“It’s going to be a very harrowing, edge of your seat season,” Reynolds teased. Last month, Wrexham was awarded promotion to the EFL’s League One.

Welcome to Wrexham premieres via FX on Thursday, May 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.