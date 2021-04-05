Professional relationship pros! Gillian Anderson thanked her ex-boyfriend Peter Morgan during her acceptance speech at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, April 4.

“And last, but never least, Peter Morgan, for creating so many multidimensional roles for all us actors to sink our teeth into and win awards for,” the actress, 52, said as she accepted the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for her role in The Crown. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The Sex Education star won the award for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of the Netflix hit, beating fellow nominees and costars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin, as well as Julia Garner and Laura Linney, who were nominated for their work on Ozark.

Anderson split from the Crown creator in December after four years together — just weeks after the historical drama’s season 4 premiere.

Regardless of her coworking relationship with her ex, the actress also cares deeply for her costars. After thanking Garner, 27, and Linney, 57, the X-Files alum turned her attention to her fellow The Crown actresses.

“To Queenie Olivia, you have won every award under the sun,” she said. “To Emma, you deserve this along with me for such a mature and accomplished performance.”

The entire cast of the series also took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Nevertheless, Anderson dedicated her personal statue to the cast members who weren’t nominated in her category.

“[Thank you] to the entire Crown ensemble, who in my eyes does not get enough attention for all the depth that you bring to every episode,” Anderson continued.

In February, the American Gods alum took home the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film award at the Golden Globes for her work on The Crown. Following the show, she spoke to Deadline about portraying the late Iron Lady.

“It’s interesting playing a character like Thatcher because she’s so divisive. People have opinions [on the former Prime Minister] that don’t sit in the middle of the road,” she said.

Still, she enjoyed learning about the politician’s quirks.

“Not only did she cook food for her cabinet members in the flat above No. 10 Downing Street, but the dish we see her cooking is comprised of leftovers,” Anderson continued. “She’s serving family leftovers to her male cabinet members. I enjoyed that one.”