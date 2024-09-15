Your account
Entertainment

Saoirse Ronan Supports Husband Jack Lowden at 2024 Emmy Awards for 1st Red Carpet Since Wedding

By
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan stepped out to support husband Jack Lowden on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The event, hosted on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marked the first time the couple have walked a red carpet together since they got married earlier this year. Scottish civil marriage records confirmed that Ronan, 30, and Lowden, 34, tied the knot in July after six years together.

The couple, who generally keep a low profile, appeared to coordinate their looks for Emmys night, with Ronan wearing a navy blue Louis Vuitton gown that showed off her bare midriff. She accessorized with Bulgari jewelry. Lowden, for his part, looked dapper in a navy blue black Louis Vuitton tuxedo.

Lowden is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, which he stars in alongside Gary Oldman. While the nomination is for the drama series’ third season, which premiered in December 2023, the show’s fourth season hit the streamer earlier this month.

Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

“A lot of people still get the name wrong,” Lowden told Vulture late last month, discussing Slow Horses’ recent jump in popularity. “I’ve had, ‘You’re in Sea Horse’; ‘You’re in Fast Horse’; ‘You’re in the horse thing.’ People are starting to get it right, but it’s taken a bit.”

Sunday’s red carpet appearance is rare for Ronan and Lowden, who have previously kept their romance out of the spotlight. The pair met in 2018 when they starred in Mary Queen of Scots, playing husband and wife.

The duo have declined to discuss their relationship in various interviews over the years, but Ronan has spoken of Lowden as of late because of their collaboration on the film The Outrun, which is set to hit theaters next month.

“He handed the book to me, and he said, ‘You have to play this,’” the actress said of her husband during an interview with The Times published on Sunday.

Lowden produced the film, which Ronan stars in as Rona. The movie is based on Amy Liptrot’s 2016 memoir of the same name.

“If you find people that you love and you trust creatively, why would you not want to keep working with them?” Ronan said of her husband in the same profile. While she didn’t discuss their relationship, Ronan did call Lowden her “comrade,” explaining that they have “very high expectations for one another.”

