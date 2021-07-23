Meet cute! Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos have adorably documented their romance since they started working together on Sex/Life — and now she is getting honest about their first time seeing each other on set.

“I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he’s tall and charismatic and good-looking. And I remember being like, ‘Oh …okay,'” Shahi, 41, shared in a video posted to the show’s official Instagram account on Thursday, June 22.

The L Word alum found herself growing even more intrigued by Demos, 36, when they started working alongside one another.

“We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, ‘Oh, now I get why you’re Brad’ — like, he just owns that mysteriousness,” she added. “He owns the darkness but he’s also light at the same time, and I think it’s hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously. And Adam does it effortlessly — he is effortlessly cool.”

Shahi was previously married to Steve Howey from 2009 until they called it quits in 2020. The exes, who finalized their divorce in January, share children William, 11, and twins Violet and Knox, 6. The actress has since moved on with her costar and the duo have continued to give fans a taste of their real life romance.

In Thursday’s clip, Shahi reflected on the idea of sexual comfortability and discussed how she personally identified with the phrase.

“So, for me, it’s an interesting journey, because I feel like it’s one that I’m constantly on. I feel like each year I’m just smarter than I was the year before,” the Texas native explained. “I feel like sexual discovery and comfortability is sort of this ongoing thing that changes within each phase of life that you go through, and to just constantly remain open I think is important.”

As Sex/Life took the world by storm, Shahi got honest about how her personal life influenced her connection to her character, Billie Connelly, a housewife who craves something a little more adventurous.

“I found a lot about Billie that I could relate to. I’m a mother of three incredible children myself and having been in a long-term relationship in the past, I often found myself questioning some of the things that Billie was questioning — her desire for sort of this sexual freedom and liberation that she was feeling,” Shahi exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Just that sense of, ‘Where did that other girl go?’ It’s like, ‘Remember when I used to be fun?’ Those kinds of questions, like, before the long-term relationship and before the kids.”

The hit Netflix series follows Billie and her relationship with her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel). She feels unfulfilled in her life and starts to write about her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos).

For Shahi, her character’s refusal to be confined to a stereotype was admirable.

“I used to have these wants and desires, but I think we sometimes put those on hold in order to fulfill the roles that society tells us to — be a wife, be a mom or what that looks like,” she told Us. “On top of that, Billie was just dynamite in a box. She has an appetite for life that’s larger than Texas. The idea of playing Billie scared me and turned me on all at the same time. So, I was just like, come hell or high water, I have to find a way to be her.”