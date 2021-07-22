Love is all around! The cast of Sex/Life have sordid sexual encounters on the show, but off screen the stars’ love lives are a little tamer.

Netflix’s hit drama, which premiered in June 2021, follows the sexual escapades of married housewife Billie (Sarah Shahi) as she tries to navigate her desire to stay with husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) while also sleeping with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

“I have always been trying to get into projects like this. I just never got hired,” Shahi exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “Everyone was always trying to hire me to be the tough chick and paid me to keep my clothes on. I’ve been wanting to be a bit risky and cry and show emotional vulnerability for a while now.”

The risqué role, however, wouldn’t have been as easy to pull off without her castmates, including Margaret Odette, who plays Billie’s BFF Sasha Snow. According to Shahi, the actors she worked with made it even easier to straddle the line of whether Billie can have it all — a married life with Cooper and a steamy sex life with Brad.

“You’re only as good as your scene partner and they are so phenomenal,” the Person of Interest alum told Us at the time. “They made my job very easy and they’re both easy to look at. So, oftentimes, I would joke with my mom, I’d just say, ‘I’m going into work,’ and she’d be like, ‘That’s not work because you got to work with Mike and Adam. That’s not called work.’ … [As a group,] we instantly had chemistry.”

The cast’s fun dynamic ultimately led to Shahi and Demos’ real-life romance. The couple went public with their relationship on New Year’s Eve in December 2020 and have been sharing cozy snaps together via social media ever since.

The lovebirds aren’t the only ones who’ve had sexy romances off screen over the years, however. Scroll down to see which of the Netflix stars are married and who’s currently single: