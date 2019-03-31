Michael Che did not go easy on Fuller House star Lori Loughlin during the Saturday, March 30, episode of Saturday Night Live amid her scandal.

Becky Blues

Che slammed Loughlin during “Weekend Update” for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam. “White people have this thing I call toxic optimism,” he joked. “It’s the kind of optimism that makes you believe you can get into college because your mother is Aunt Becky.”

Discover Us

This sketch turned Discover’s customer service technique — talking to a person just like you — on its head. In fact, the callers ended up talking to their Us-inspired alter-egos, who had stolen their identities to purchase rabbits, scissors, motorcycle gloves and red jumpsuits. The horror elements were enough to leave viewers terrified, whether they’ve seen Jordan Peele’s latest flick or not.

Tishy

Mikey Day led this sketch as a 15-year-old looking into his future to discover the 25-year-old version of himself was dating an incoherent woman named Tishy (host Sandra Oh) with a broken arm whom he met when she beat him up. Oh went all in with this insane character, and it paid off in laughs.

Picking a Side

Jussie Smollett, played by Chris Redd, staged an attack after being late to a meeting with Empire producers. He told an elaborate story, complete with a bag of clues that included a Teletubby doll. The actor also quipped that part of his plea deal involved never calling the police again.

Humble Much?

In her monologue, Oh detailed her experience as an Asian-Canadian who became an American citizen exactly one year ago. The actress explained that she was used to deflecting praise, rather than accepting compliments. In an effort to boost her confidence, she hilariously bragged, “I cry more than any person you’ve ever met.” Ultimately, she got the hang of it.

Groovy Tunes

Musical guest Tame Impala performed “Patience” and “Borderline.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

