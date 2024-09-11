The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars are certain that #MomTok can survive without Whitney Leavitt.

“[In] our real friend group, we forget she’s a part of it,” Jessi Ngatikaura quipped during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “Genuinely, we forget she’s on the show. I do.”

Demi Engemann, meanwhile, said she has a “jump scare” whenever Whitney, 31, shows up for “content [filming] days.”

Whitney was one of the OG MomTok influencers, ultimately deciding to leave the group chat in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season finale. (Whitney, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Connor Leavitt’s third baby, claimed she wanted to focus on being a homesteader.)

During the group interview on Nick Viall’s podcast — only Whitney and Taylor Frankie Paul (who did her own interview with the former Bachelor) were absent — the 43-year-old host questioned if the ladies “hated” Whitney.

“I don’t hate her, [but] I don’t respect the inconsistency,” Demi, 30, said. “That scares me … and acting like, ‘Huh? People don’t want me in the group chat?’ You left the group chat, what do you mean? I’m not gonna play the game, it’s so grade-school to me. I don’t respect her. I don’t dislike her [but] I don’t have that much energy to give to her. I don’t respect her process at all.”

According to Mikayla Matthews, Whitney “hasn’t apologized” to anyone in MomTok.

“I feel like she could apologize, but I don’t think I would ever be the same friends,” Mikayla, 24, explained. “Like, I could be cordial. Now, I’m not even really cordial [because] I know she won’t change.”

Mayci Neeley, however, is the last remaining Secret Lives of Mormon Wives personality to still be on amicable terms with Whitney.

“We’re still friends, but we’re not as close as we were on the show,” Mayci, 29, said on Wednesday’s podcast episode. “She did [leave me hanging] which was kind of disappointing because I literally back [her] up through everything the whole time and I was in a position where I was in between two groups and it was the worst feeling and then at the end of the day, the only thing you could have done to support me was to show up to my event or even send me a text or a call, but she did nothing.”

As Demi succinctly pointed out, “Whitney’s hard to deal with.”

Whitney, meanwhile, told Us Weekly that she didn’t take her decision to leave the group “lightly” and teased where she stood with her fellow influencers.

“I think that I’ve definitely reconnected with some of the women and some of them I have not,” Whitney exclusively told Us, referring to Mayci and Taylor, but remained unsure about her future on the Hulu docuseries. “I don’t know. I want to see the show first and then we’ll see.”