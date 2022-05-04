Some fun nostalgia! Cameron Diaz shared an Instagram video of her getting back into her character (and costume!) from the 1998 comedy There’s Something About Mary.

In the clip, comedian and social media personality Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) and his boyfriend make their way over to The Sweetest Thing star’s house for dinner. For the occasion, he’s dressed exactly like Diaz’s titular character from There’s Something About Mary, hair “gel” and all.

The Charlie’s Angels actress, 49, opens the door to greet her guests and seems uncomfortable with Skinner’s attire at first. But then she shrugs, smiles and decides to rock the iconic look herself. She and Skinner, 28, then crack open some Avaline canned wine, a brand that Diaz co-founded.

“@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner 😂,” The Mask star captioned the Instagram video.

On the Avaline website, Diaz explains why she and her friend Katherine Power decided to launch their own wine brand.

“Katherine Power and I were catching up over a glass — as the wine started to flow, so did our conversation about it. We kind of had that moment where we were like, “God we love wine — what’s in it?” Can we really drink this? How can we drink more of it? We started asking questions about our wine; which is so crazy because I had never done that before. I kind of just assumed that it was fermented grapes,” the Bad Teacher star said.

Diaz, who shares 2-year-old daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, took a break from acting after playing Miss Hannigan in the 2014 version of Annie.

While a guest on Kevin Hart‘s podcast “Hart to Hart“ in 2021, the Shrek star opened up about why she took a step back. “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time,” parts of your life have to “Sort of be handed off to other people,” she said. Diaz added that around the time she turned 40, she began to realize there were “So many parts of my life … that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.”

The California native told Hart, 42, that she wanted more simplicity in her life, saying, “I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” Diaz continued. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”

In February 2021, the actress revealed on the SiriusXM show “Quarantined With Bruce” that taking a break had allowed her to be more present in her daughter’s life.

“I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,” she said. “It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m just really, really grateful.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!