Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Buy $14.7 Million House in Beverly Hills

Playdates at Raddix Madden’s house are about to be epic for hide-and-seek. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden purchased a new mansion in Beverly Hills, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple paid $14,695,000 for their new pad, which includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — and Kate Upton as their new neighbor! Diaz, 48, and Madden, 41, also own a $9.4 million property in the 90210 and an apartment in New York City. Their new farmhouse style home features a home theater, three-car garage and a pool.

The twosome, who wed in 2015, became parents in January when they announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix.

“She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD,” the duo wrote via Instagram. “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

An insider told Us at the time that Diaz and Madden had “been trying to have a baby for a long time” before they welcomed Raddix.

“There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed,” the source said.

The actress met the Good Charlotte rocker in 2014 through his twin brother, Joel Madden, and her good friend Nicole Richie.

“They’re so great with kids and will be incredibly fun and loving parents Cameron’s very close with all her nieces and nephews,” the source added, referring to Joel and Richie’s kids, Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, 11. “They all adore her and are excited to see her as a mom with a baby of her own.”

More recently, the Charlie’s Angels star joked about her connection to the Simple Life star, 39, commenting on a post that read, “Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough.”

Diaz replied with a series of exploding head and winking face emojis, tagging Richie.

The Longevity Book author also gave rare insight into her life with Benji on Late Night With Seth Meyers in July.

“The best part of [quarantine] and having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad gets to be home,” she said. “He works from home, so … he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, whereas if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn’t have been able to do that. We’re just having a lot of gratitude for that.”