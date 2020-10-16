Dream team! Fans aren’t the only ones who love being reminded that Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are part of the same family.

On Thursday, October 15, the 48-year-old Bad Teacher actress playfully teased her unique tie to the 39-year-old Simple Life alum after writer Ashley Fern pointed out their special connection. “Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough,” Fern wrote in a tweet later shared to the Betches Instagram account.

Diaz chimed in with a perfect response, writing, “👯‍♀️?!? 🤯!!! 😉😉 @nicolerichie” in the comments.

In December 2006, Richie began dating Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden. The pair tied the knot in December 2010 after welcoming daughter Harlow, now 12, and son Sparrow, now 11. Diaz, for her part, married Joel’s twin brother, Benji Madden, in January 2015 after being introduced by Richie less than a year earlier.

“I approve of anything that’s going to make Benji happy,” the House of Harlow designer said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2014, joking that she was happy to “take responsibility” for the Mask star’s relationship. “I am a devoted sister-in-law. I’m happy for anyone who is happy, and I want everyone to be surrounded with love.”

Earlier this year, Diaz nearly broke the internet after announcing the surprise arrival of her first child with Benji, daughter Raddix. “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family,” the Charlie’s Angels actress wrote via Instagram in January. A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that Richie and her husband were “thrilled” about having a new niece.

“Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward,” the insider added. “They’re going to be a huge part of Raddix’s life — the plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.”

Six months later, the notoriously private couple were still swooning over their baby girl.

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” Diaz said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July. “It’s so gratifying to actually see that growth and be a part of it and to help let her be her. It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened both to Benji and I. We’re just so happy.”