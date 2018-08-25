Selena Gomez and Cardi B are making sweet music together! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the “Wolves” crooner both took to their respective Instagram accounts to give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at their upcoming single with DJ Snake and Ozuna.

Cardi B, 25, posted a photo of video set chairs bearing her name along with Gomez’s, DJ Snake’s and Ozuna’s — plus one mini chair for her 1-month-old baby, Kulture — on Friday, August 24.

“Soon come,” she wrote with a winking face. “ON SET!”

Several hours later, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer, 26, also posted several Instagram Stories featuring her new video costars. “OK … I’m here with my legend Queen Cardi, Snake’s looking so extra with his glasses and Ozuna,” she said in a singsong voice in the clip, adding, “I hope you guys like our song!”

“It’s popping!” Cardi assured from the background.

Gomez also uploaded a gallery of pics from the shoot, writing, “Today was so fun.”

While the musicians didn’t reveal the name of their upcoming track, DJ Snake confirmed the video was for his next single on his Instagram Stories and that he was in Los Angeles for the shoot.

The collaboration comes on the heels of a VMA win for Cardi B, who took home the award for Best New Artist and ahead of new music from Gomez, who hinted to fans in an August 13 Instagram Live video that her new tracks — including her favorite, the title of which includes the word “rare,” would be a departure from her previous work. “It’s very honest, but playful and I felt like creatively it is in a really great direction,” she said at the time. “I just wanted it to feel like what is going on in my head, which was a lot.”

