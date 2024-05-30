Selena Gomez is still unsure if she’ll tour live again nearly eight years after she abruptly canceled her Revival tour due to mental health struggles.

Gomez, 31, told TIME in a Wednesday, May 29, profile that she is “50-50” on whether she’d ever launch a major tour again.

“Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together,” Gomez explained to the outlet. “[However,] it is very emotionally draining for me and then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying.”

The Grammy nominee last toured in 2016, performing hits from third studio album, Revival. Gomez left the tour after 55 dates and checked into a treatment center amid mounting issues with anxiety and depression, which had been side effects of her battle with lupus. (Gomez was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2015.)

Gomez’s 2023 documentary, My Mind and Me, began as the pop star was preparing for the global Revival tour.

“It looks so bad. I have no idea what the f—k I’m doing,” Gomez tearfully said in the documentary’s footage of rehearsals as she detailed her pressure to put on a perfect show. “I get the voice that comes in my head that says, ‘You missed this. That sucked.’ … It sucks the life out of me and I don’t want to perform.”

Gomez’s inner circle further noted in My Mind and Me that the tour was canceled due to a “psychotic break.”

“Her answer was, like, ‘I don’t know. I can’t explain it. I wish you could feel what it feels like to be in my head,’” Gomez’ best friend Raquelle Stevens recalled. “I just remember it being very chaotic and she was hearing all of these voices. … That triggered some sort of psychotic break.”

Gomez was hospitalized on and off for three years. She made her return to music in March 2021 with the release of Spanish-language LP Revelación, which was nominated for a Grammy, and again in August 2023 to put out the song “Single Soon.” (The single was a collaboration with her now-boyfriend, Benny Blanco.)

Following the release of “Single Soon,” Gomez admitted that she wasn’t sure if she’d make more music.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she said on the “SmartLess” podcast in January. “I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”

Gomez is currently filming season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and is gearing up to play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. She also tied for Best Actress at Cannes earlier this month, alongside her Emilia Pérez costars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofia Gascón and Adriana Paz. In addition to acting, Gomez also owns Rare Beauty and told TIME that she has no plans to sell the cosmetics company.