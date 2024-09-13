Selling Sunset‘s Bre Tiesi can add actress to her resume after making a surprise appearance in Netflix’s Uglies.

Fans noticed Bre playing a “pretty nurse” after the movie premiered on Friday, September 13.

“I am watching it now and i spotted her immediately,” read a comment via Reddit. “Have been looking on the internet, thought i was going crazy.”

Bre’s IMDb page lists her as playing Nurse Lynne, which is her first credited role after she previously scored small acting opportunities in King of Cups and Lie to Me. However, Bre is more widely known for stirring the pot on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Bre has been a cast member on the show since 2023. Her first season revolved largely around her relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares son Legendary, 2. Bre has since solidified an ongoing feud with Chelsea Lazkani.

During season 8, which premiered earlier this month, the pair ended up even more at odds after Bre was told by friend Amanda Lynn that Chelsea’s husband, Jeff Lazkani, was seen getting cozy with someone else. Bre took the information to Chelsea, 31, which led to an entire season of drama between the costars.

“If you bring something to camera to implode my life — as opposed to just calling me — you will do it on camera. It is really sad,” Chelsea said after accusing Bre of planning a way to ruin her marriage on the show. “I just want to know what the f–k it is.”

Bre, however, denied having any bad intentions toward Chelsea. “Can I take the heat that I know her? Yes. Does the bitch have tea? Always,” she told Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan. “Was the context, ‘Let’s set up Chelsea?’ No.”

After being accused of setting up the scene, Bre shut down the claims on screen, adding, “So I have the power to set up a scene? It was Amanda’s decision. None of you would know if I didn’t tell you. So who really had Chelsea’s back from the jump? First of all, I told you I was filming with Amanda. I gave you all the heads-up in advance and you guys were like, ‘OK.’ If you wanted to stop that, that was your moment.”

Bre has since distanced herself from Chelsea, Chrishell and Emma, and it is unclear how a potential season 9 would proceed with the cast at odds.

Chelsea, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Jeff in March after seven years of marriage. Documents obtained by Us Weekly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split but did not cite an exact date of separation.

The reality star, who shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, with Jeff, requested joint physical and legal custody for their kids. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request for the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony. There was no mention of a prenup in the divorce documents.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.