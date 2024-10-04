Bre Tiesi is still coming to terms with the drama — and the cast division — that took place after season 8 of Selling Sunset.

“I need therapy. I need a fifth of Vodka. It’s a lot and honestly, it’s really taxing,” Bre, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the Rookie Kids Fashion Show in Los Angeles recently. “People don’t really understand.”

Bre noted that she wishes viewers would grasp the toll filming a reality show takes on the cast, adding, “It’s a job. At the end of the day, we’re here to entertain you. But when it becomes such heavy topics, it really weighs on everybody.”

The aftermath only gets worse once everyone sees what made the final cut. “We never really know what we’re gonna watch and we relive it all over,” she said. “[It’s] a lot of PTSD.”

Bre has been on Selling Sunset since 2023. The journey hasn’t exactly been smooth as Bre developed an ongoing feud with costar Chelsea Lazkani. During season 8, which premiered in September, the duo ended up even more at odds after Bre was told by friend Amanda Lynn that Chelsea’s husband, Jeff Lazkani, was seen getting cozy with someone else. Bre took the information to Chelsea, 31, which led to an entire season of drama between the costars.

“If you bring something to camera to implode my life — as opposed to just calling me — you will do it on camera. It is really sad,” Chelsea said after accusing Bre of planning a way to ruin her marriage on the show. “I just want to know what the f— it is.”

Bre, however, denied having any bad intentions toward Chelsea. “Can I take the heat that I know her? Yes. Does the bitch have tea? Always,” she told Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan. “Was the context, ‘Let’s set up Chelsea?’ No.”

After being accused of setting up the scene, Bre shut down the claims, saying, “So I have the power to set up a scene? It was Amanda’s decision. None of you would know if I didn’t tell you. So who really had Chelsea’s back from the jump? First of all, I told you I was filming with Amanda. I gave you all the heads-up in advance and you guys were like, ‘OK.’ If you wanted to stop that, that was your moment.”

Bre’s individual friendships with Chrishell, 43, and Emma, 33, deteriorated as a result of the drama with Chelsea. While speaking to Us, Bre made it clear she stands by how she approached the season despite the fallout.

“I said what I said. Do I wish it could have possibly gone different and Chelsea could just not be Chelsea? Yes. But here we are,” she shared. “I just have to meet people where they’re at and know they’re just gonna be who they are. I had a feeling that was coming anyways and if she thinks she won then great.”

Bre also weighed in on where she stands with Chrishell after she chose Chelsea’s side.

“I love Chrishell as a person. I feel like from what’s going on — I understand the situation and relationship with Chelsea. I really respect that and they had an existing relationship way before me,” she continued. “So I’m not someone to force anything. Whatever she believes at this point is her prerogative. Maybe one day down the line, we might work it out. But right now, I don’t really care either way. I support her.”

As fans await news on the future of the show, Bre enjoyed her time off by watching son Legendary walk in the Rookie Kids Fashion Show.

“I’m so excited to be here. He was doing so well earlier,” Bre, who shares her 2-year-old with Nick Cannon, said.” I’m really hoping he can actually make it through. He’s looking a little mad right now, but he’s tired and overstimulated. But I think he’s gonna do great. He wants it.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix

With reporting by Mariel Turner