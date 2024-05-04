Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona appeared to have buried the hatchet in season 3 of Selling the OC, but it did not last long.

“Well, I thought we did have a moment to start over, and after we wrapped up filming, she continued to speak badly about me,” Kayla, 33 exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Friday, May 3, season premiere. “[She] ended up blocking me and a few other of my family members, which I found very odd. But yeah, I already knew that that apology was not genuine and it showed with her actions.”

Alex, 33, previously told People in December 2022 that Kayla needed a “reality check and maybe a psychiatrist” in regards to her pursuit of Tyler Stanaland. (Tyler, 34, had alleged in season 1 that Kayla tried to kiss him multiple times, despite his then-marriage to Brittany Snow. Kayla downplayed the accusations, claiming that Tyler had flirted with her, too.)

As season 3 picked up filming, the Oppenheim Group agents discussed Alex’s People interview before it went public and theorized that she had been discussing Kayla, who subsequently confronted Alex. The Netflix star then lied and said the quote was not about Kayla at all. Once the full interview was published, it became apparent that Alex had been discussing Kayla’s mental health. Alex later apologized to Kayla for her comments.

Related: The 'Selling Sunset' Curse: Every Split That Rocked the Franchise A reality television career can be tough on a marriage, but few unscripted series have a higher divorce rate than Netflix’s Selling Sunset franchise. Several stars of the real estate series have seen their marriages fall apart since the OG show’s March 2019 debut. Chrishell Stause became the first victim of what some have called […]

Kayla further noted to Us that she doesn’t trust Alex anymore nor does she want to pursue a friendship in the future.

Kayla’s connection to Tyler, who left the Oppenheim Group ahead of season 3, has been a fixture on the Netflix show since the series premiere. (Alex had also expressed interest in Tyler after his divorce and they shared a kiss at the end of season 2. They are not currently together.)

“I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back,” Kayla previously told Us in August 2022. “If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason. I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.”

She continued, “We’re all very strong personalities. We all flirt with each other.”

Tyler, meanwhile, asserted to Us at the time that he never flirted with Kayla and likened their relationship to a pair of siblings at “summer camp.”

Related: ‘Selling the OC’ Cast’s Dating History: Alex H, Tyler, Jason and More The cast of Selling the OC turned heads for their complicated — and very flirty — office relationships during season 1, and the drama is still going strong. Tyler Stanaland’s intimate friendships with Alexandra “Alex” Hall and Polly Brindle, for example, raised some eyebrows when the show premiered in August 2022, as Tyler was married to […]

Tyler and Brittany, 38, announced their split in September 2022 after two years of marriage. The Pitch Perfect star has since blamed their divorce on Selling the OC.

“What happened for me — and I won’t speak about this specifically because I think this goes with a lot of my past relationships or things that I tell my friends — which is to actually start realizing and seeing them as real people, and not this idealized version of what you thought or what you built, but who they are really,” Brittany said during a March episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, calling the reality TV show a “neon f–king sign” of a red flag.

She added, “I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that. So, I will say, what people think happened, happened.”

Selling the OC season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi