Selling the OC’s Austin Victoria has had enough of the rumors surrounding his marriage to Lisa Victoria.

“I’m a straight man,” Austin, 33, shared via Instagram on Monday, May 6. “I love my wife and we have never and will never ‘experiment.’ I can care less what you do in your personal life. Zero judgment here, do what makes YOU happy. If you are negative you will get blocked. I have no space in my life for negativity or your fantasies.”

During season 3 of Selling the OC, which premiered on May 3, viewers watched Sean Palmieri accuse Austin and his wife of being a “little bit flirty” with him. The Oppenheim Group agent went on to detail a night he was invited over to the couple’s house for dinner, where he was allegedly propositioned to have a threesome.

The couple – who have been married since 2018 and share three children – denied the accusations on the show with Austin later urging viewers to watch the entire season unfold. “Finish the entire season!!!” he shared with his followers. “The lies start to fall apart and opinions change. The truth will always prevail.”

On the show, Sean, 28, explained that he used to be good friends with Austin. But after allegedly receiving flirtatious text messages from his coworker, Sean said things began to change.

“[Austin] has been very interesting toward me in the past,” he said in a confessional interview. “He’s made moves on me. If your wife is touching me, saying, ‘You’re my favorite in the office.’ That could lead to hints. I choose to stay away from some of these situations.”

In his latest Instagram post, Austin said double tapping posts, sending heart emojis or complimenting one’s progress in the gym “does not mean I’m hitting on you, especially if we are good friends.”

Months after filming, Austin believes many of Sean’s stories were shared to get screen time as he struggled to find success in the real estate world.

“The answer to most of your questions/accusations is simply screen time,” Austin said. “In reality TV, if you are not featured, you are not paid. When you quit your job and haven’t sold a property in 2 years, you get desperate. Contrary to popular belief, reality TV doesn’t pay the bills. In reality TV, you can quite literally make anything up and it’s your word vs theirs. Scary Stuff.”

Earlier this month, Jason Oppenheim exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that Sean had left the Oppenheim Group after filming season 3. Although Jason said it was Sean’s “decision” to leave the agency, he imagined that the drama played a role in his exit.

While Austin has received support from some of his costars including Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall and Polly Brindle, Alexandra Jarvis says she still believes Sean’s side of the story.

“Sean and I are still very close friends and I know a lot more of what was going on than a lot of other people do,” Jarvis, 33, exclusively told Us ahead of the season 3 premiere, “so I still completely stand by Sean’s side.”

Us has reached out to Sean for comment on Austin’s latest Instagram post.

Selling the OC is streaming now on Netflix.