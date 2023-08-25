Did Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland and Polly Brindle hook up? The season 2 trailer suggests they’re hiding something — and Kayla Cardona is stirring the pot.

“You have been showing people a video of me and Tyler …” Polly, 37, says in Netflix’s first look at the new season, which dropped on Friday, August 25, accusing Kayla, 34, of being nefarious.

Polly doesn’t finish her sentence, but she starts to say a word starting with the letting “m,” seemingly claiming that Kayla has a clip of Polly and Tyler, 34, making out. Meanwhile, scenes of Polly taking off her cover up to unveil a bathing suit while Tyler smiles in the hot tub play in the background.

“Is there a video? Did you see a video?” Polly asks as Kayla sits in the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office with a smirk on her face.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Tyler confronts Kayla about her concern over his love life. “You don’t know my personal life,” he tells her, adding, “I just want you to stop talking about me.”

Polly’s alleged hookup with Tyler isn’t the only love drama viewers will see on the new season, which premieres on Friday, September 8. Brandi Marshall accuses Alex Hall of being “too friendly” with Tyler, telling her in the video, “It looks sloppy.”

Alex, 35, doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks, firing back, “I don’t give a f—k.”

This isn’t the first time Polly and Alex’s respective flirtations with Tyler have raised eyebrows during his marriage to Brittany Snow. During season 1 of Selling the OC, which premiered in August 2022, the women turned heads after they gave Tyler “nosies,” which are open mouth kisses on your nose.

Polly and Alex were also shown getting cozy with Tyler on the beach and on a boat during separate team hangouts. “I’ve been given a nosy before and given nosies. I don’t [think] it’s anything that crosses any lines,” Jason Oppenheim exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022, noting that he didn’t think the gesture was “too flirtatious” if someone is married.

While Tyler, who was married to Snow, 37, when they filmed season 1, didn’t have an issue with Polly and Alex’s actions, he did call out Kayla for trying to make out with him. (Tyler and Snow have since gone their separate ways, announcing their divorce in September 2022.)

Kayla, for her part, exclusively told Us in August 2022 that she and Tyler had “squashed” their beef “so long ago,” but she warned that his relationship with Alex was more than it seemed on camera. “I think it’s clear on who she should be worried about,” Kayla said, hinting at Alex’s intentions.

Alex and Tyler have since sparked romance rumors after being spotted spending time together following his split from Snow.

“Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever,” Alex exclusively told Us in December 2022, adding that dating Tyler “never crossed [her] mind” until she saw headlines about their time together. “Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship.”

Selling the OC season 2 premieres on Netflix Friday, September 8.