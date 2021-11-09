Hanging up her Manolos — for now. Sarah Jessica Parker commemorated her last day as Carrie Bradshaw after finishing filming for And Just Like That.

“This is my last walk for now as Carrie,” the Emmy winner, 56, said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 8. “Just wrapped. Wow. An adventure and I’m feeling very sentimental, and that’s it.”

HBO announced the Sex and the City revival in January, nearly 17 years after the original series ended its six-season run. In addition to Parker, original cast members Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon will be back as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, along with actors Chris Noth, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg and Mario Cantone.

The late Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch, filmed for the new series one month before his death in September. The New Jersey native died at age 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Parker and Garson were friends for 10 years before Sex and the City premiered in June 1998. The White Collar alum appeared throughout all six seasons of the show and starred in the two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

Before his death, Garson told Us Weekly exclusively that the duo talked “almost every day” despite their busy schedules. “We’re still the closest of friends,” he added.

After news of the actor’s death broke, Parker paid tribute to her friend and costar with a heartfelt Instagram post that included several photos of the pair over the years.

“It’s been unbearable,” the Divorce alum wrote at the time. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. … Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

Cantone, 61, who played Stanford’s eventual husband, Anthony Marentino, also honored his former costar with a moving social media post. “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” the comedian tweeted in September. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

And Just Like That will begin streaming via HBO Max in December.