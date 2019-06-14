Brenda is back and better than ever! Shannen Doherty officially joined her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars in Vancouver, Canada, to start filming the quasi-revival — and she’s off to a great start!

“First day of work today and could not of gone better!” the 48-year-old actress captioned a selfie from bed on Thursday, June 14. “Had a blast on set and taking in the beauty of Vancouver once again. #bh90210.”

Fox confirmed in April that Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the ‘90s drama for the first four seasons, signed on for the new series. Earlier this month, however, fans noticed that the Charmed alum wasn’t in any of the behind-the-scenes photo shared by Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin).

Spelling, who started filming the last week of May, spoke out about Doherty’s whereabouts via Instagram.

“She isn’t here in Vancouver yet but we can’t wait till @theshando joins us!” the True Tori alum replied to a fan on June 2. “We miss her. Xoxo.”

After arriving in Canada, Doherty quickly started reconnecting with her former castmates. She shared a photo from dinner with Green on Thursday evening.

“Might be one of my fave dinner companions. @arent_you_that_guy #bribri,” the Heathers star wrote alongside a selfie of the duo. Doherty also tagged Carteris in the post.

Spelling first confirmed the quasi-revival was happening in February. While the actors are heightened versions of themselves trying to make a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 work two decades after the original series ended, she reassured fans that they will see their favorite characters onscreen too.

“There’s definitely going to be [moments] for the die-hard fans,” Spelling told Entertainment Weekly in May. “Where they’ll get to see us play Kelly and Donna and all the other characters.”

BH90210 is set to premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

