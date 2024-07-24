Shannon Beador has some choice words in response to her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Alexis Bellino‘s candid admission about her sex life with John Janssen.

In a preview clip for episode three of season 18 shared with Us Weekly, Beador, 60, could be seen discussing Bellino, 47, telling the cast at Heather Dubrow‘s Wishing Wall party that she and Janssen, 62, have sex up to four or five times a day.

“Did Alexis talk about her sex life with John?” the Real for Real cofounder asked costars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter. The clip then cut to a flashback from Dubrow’s party, in which Bellino said, “A true lady does not talk about her sex life, but it’s been two [times] today. And we still have tonight to go, so [it] could be two or three more.”

“That’s so inappropriate,” Beador said to the ladies, who were decked out in athletic wear.

“I would die if I had sex four times a day,” Simpson, 48, quipped. “I’d f–king hide in the closet.”

Beador later expressed her doubts about the couple’s frequent intimacy in aconfessional: “Let’s be realistic. Can somebody 62 really have sex four times a day? What pill are you taking?”

This isn’t the first time Bellino has been open about how many times she and Janssen have sex per day. During a June episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, hosted by her RHOC costar Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, Bellino made a similar claim.

“I told him that I didn’t know that the human anatomy could do this, because I keep telling him I’m going to have to get vaginal rejuvenation,” she said. “Keep in mind, the difference is we do stay together almost seven nights a week now, but through our relationship, it has progressed to that. Because I have three kids still, so we can’t stay the night every single night together unless he wants to come to me … So it’s not like you guys – [you’re] married. It’s different.”

Bellino made her return to Bravo during the season 18 premiere of RHOC earlier this month. When fans were first introduced to Bellino during season 4, she was married to now-ex-husband Jim Bellino. The former spouses wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Together they share three children: son James, 18, and twins Miles and Mackenna, 16. (Alexis left the franchise as a main cast member after season 8.)

Janssen, for his part, has a history with Beador. The twosome dated on and off from 2019 to 2023 after her split from ex-husband David Beador. The former spouses share three daughters: Sophie, 22, and twins Adeline and Stella, 19.

Alexis and Janssen first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 after they were introduced through mutual friends the month prior. The newest season of the long-running reality series marks the first time Alexis and Shannon have filmed together.

“There were other reasons, John, aside, that I don’t want to pursue a friendship with [Alexis],” Shannon exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month while discussing season 18. “There’s the clip of her going, ‘You’re not going to win my man,’ or something. It’s like, I’m not in the competition. Enjoy!”

While speaking exclusively to Us in March, Alexis opened up about her and Janssen making their official red carpet debut as a couple while attending the DirecTV Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it’s because we’ve been so judged by our relationship,” Alexis admitted. “It started as a friendship, formed into more and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil. So it’s been a lot, but now we just finally decided we’re taking the bull by the horns and going full force.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of Orange County air on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Peacock the following day.