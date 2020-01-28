Well, this is awkward. During the January 21, episode of Siesta Key, Madisson Hausburg asked Brandon Gomes about his relationship with Amanda Miller and basically warned him that she has played him the past. He wasn’t thrilled with her butting in since she is his ex-girlfriend who has since moved on.

After their chat, he filled in Amanda, 23, who he was dating-ish and she was clearly not happy. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, January 28, episode, she asks Madisson, 25, to meet up — and is very honest with her about why she’s there.

“He told me that you said I have bad intentions,” Amanda says to Madisson. She responds, “I didn’t mean them as a personal attack. I guess it is personal. As a friend, you’re great. As a hookup, you’re great.”

Amanda is taken aback by her comment. “I’m a hookup?” she asks. “I could have had BG if I wanted him before you too.”

Madisson then apologizes for the way her comment came out and admits that she was cautious because of Brandon, 24, and Amanda’s past. (He was interested in her before he started dating Madisson but Amanda cut it off before it got serious.)

“I just don’t know why you’re worried about me and Brandon. It seems like you’re just getting a little bit jealous of him and it’s kind of concerning for me,” Amanda says — which Madisson quickly shoots down.

“I’m not jealous. I love Ish and I’m really really happy where we are,” she says of the producer. “I have not had the best start to the summer and like, we’re having tough times but that doesn’t mean I don’t love him. I’m incredibly happy with him I’m just sad that he’s gone.”

While they were having a tough time, Madisson opened up to Us on January 21 about her relationship with Ish — and explained that they’re very serious.

“It may be because of the age difference, but it just seems like we are getting a lot more serious a lot quicker,” she told Us. “It seems like a much more mature relationship [than mine with Brandon]. We do have deeper conversations. I would just say the most obvious difference to me is just the depth of the relationship.”

The breaking of the fourth wall on Siesta Key this season is truly one of the greatest twists ever in reality TV. #Ish — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2020

One person who seems to be a fan of Ish? Seth Rogen. On Friday, January 24, the comedian tweeted about the show. “The breaking of the fourth wall on Siesta Key this season is truly one of the greatest twists ever in reality TV,” he wrote, before adding “#Ish.”

Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.