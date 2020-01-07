Drama on the Key. Juliette Porter alleged that her Siesta Key costar Cara Geswelli cheated on Garrett Miller with fellow MTV star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“Cara is a shady skank and she f*ckrd @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun,” Juliette, 21, tweeted on Monday, January 6. She later clarified: “Cara from our show lol.”

Cara, 24, and Garrett, 23, started dating during season 2 of Siesta Key.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively, however, Juliette’s claims that the New Jersey native cheated with the Challenge star, 37, are “just a rumor” and “not true.” Garrett, for his part, replied to Juliette’s tweets with a bashful GIF.

While Cara and Johnny have yet to publicly respond to Juliette, the pair were indeed in Mexico together in March 2019.

“This is the true story about 7 psychos, picked to go on Spring Break…” Johnny wrote alongside a group photo with MTV stars on the trip at the time. “TheChallAmaSiExtaShoreOnTheBeach.”

Garrett and Cara’s on-again, off-again relationship will play out on season 3 of the MTV series, which returns on Tuesday, January 7. In the trailer for the new season, the twosome get into a heated argument after footage of Garrett kissing ex Kelsey Owens is shown.

“You pushed me away,” Garrett seemingly yelled at Cara.

Juliette, meanwhile, has never gotten along with Cara, who preivously dated her ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras. The FSU graduate will be focused on feuding with Alex’s new girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, however, during season 3. After Alex and Alyssa revealed last month that they are expecting a baby girl, Juliette claimed she had an affair with Alex.

“Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok,” Juliette commented on an Instagram about the baby announcement in December.

Siesta Keys airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.