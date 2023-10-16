Robyn Brown’s daughter Breanna Brown broke down on the latest episode of Sister Wives over her strained relationship with Janelle Brown’s daughter Savanah Brown.

“Me and Savanah, you know, we’re decent to each other,” Breanna, 19, said during the Sunday, October 15, episode of the TLC series. “It wasn’t, like, super great and [we weren’t] close because during COVID, people had different opinions about the rules.”

Breanna, who is Robyn’s middle daughter, explained that Kody Brown’s COVID restrictions negatively influenced her friendship with Savanah, 18. (Kody, 54, adopted Robyn’s three oldest children — Dayton, 23, Aurora, 21, and Breanna — when he legally married Robyn in 2014. The pair later welcomed two more kids: Solomon, 11, and Ariella, 7.)

“We just didn’t know what to do with each other, so we kind of kept our distance,” Breanna said of Savanah before breaking into tears. “I kind of just feel shocked and confused and, like, she doesn’t care. I don’t know what the right word is, it kinda just broke my heart a little. ‘Cause, you know, I grew up with her. I grew up with all of them.”

Savanah — who is the youngest child of Janelle, 54, and Kody — also opened up about her connection with Breanna while chatting with Christine Brown.

“I run into her every day after our study hall,” Savanah said, but confessed that “no, I don’t talk to her. We just kind of ignore each other [in school].”

Savanah noted that she’s “always had a hard time” connecting with the siblings her own age. “A lot of them, the relationships change as I get older. But Robyn’s kids, it’s always been … not as close as your kids were,” she said, referring to Christine’s six children.

Janelle — who also shares Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, with her estranged husband — weighed in on the sibling issues in her own confessional.

“Savanah and Breanna have no relationship. They sort of say hi — no, they don’t even do that. They ignore each other in the halls [at school],” Janelle, who confirmed her separation from Kody in December 2022, revealed on the show.

Christine, who split from Kody in 2021, admitted she “had no idea” things were so bad between Savanah and Robyn’s kids.

“I don’t even know what to say to that. I just don’t know what to say. Except that it’s heartbreaking,” Christine, 51, told the cameras. “You just realize how broken things are when you hear it from a kid.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.