Ben Stiller made light of Khloé Kardashian’s love life woes during the Saturday, March 2, episode of Saturday Night Live as the reality star weathers another cheating scandal.

Keeping Up

Stiller took a jab at Kardashian in the cold open, during which he played Michael Cohen. “For too many years, I was loyal to a man when I should not have been. Now I know how Khloé Kardashian feels,” he quipped to audible shock from the audience. Bill Hader also made a surprise cameo as a rage-filled congressman.

An Awkward Run-In

Host John Mulaney did a stand-up routine for his monologue. Topics spanned from dying cat sounds to Catholicism to cocaine. He also recounted a time when his wife bumped into Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn while the former was pushing the couple’s bulldog, Petunia, in a stroller in New York City. As the comedian put it, the four nodded “as if to say none of this is right” and then went about their business.

Lost Empire

SNL took on the Jussie Smollett attack allegations in a Shark Tank: Legal Edition spinoff. The actor, played by Chris Redd, said that he “broke humanity” and joked that he might be killed off Empire next season. Meanwhile, one of the lawyers called him “probably guilty.” The show later took another dig at him during “Weekend Update,” comparing him to a man who was arrested for faking his own abduction. “Worse, the man had just lost his job on Empire,” Colin Jost quipped.

What’s That Name?

Hader stole the show in this sketch about a game show that forced contestants to guess women’s names that they clearly never learned. As the host, Hader brought a surprising feminist beat to the bit as he pointed out the players’ faulty reasoning for not knowing the monikers and admitted he hoped for “chaos” to arise from the situation.

Little Bit of Twang

Musical guest Thomas Rhett debuted two new songs: “Look What God Gave Her” and “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

