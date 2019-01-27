Pete Davidson proved he hasn’t left ex-fiancée Ariana Grande completely behind during the Saturday, January 26, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Bunny Girl

Davidson subtly alluded to Grande in a rap about his love for dogs. The women featured in the music video sported the pop star’s signature bunny ears, though it turns out they just really loved bunnies. Wink, wink.

Meet Dolton

Host James McAvoy spoofed The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood as a man named Dolton looking for love on Virgin Hunk. The bit even touched on the Hannah B. vs. Caelynn drama when a contestant told Dolton that she grew up with one of the other women in the house and “she’s a toxic, lying bitch with no teeth.”

Philly Perfect

The Scottish host impressed viewers with his spot-on Philly accent in this sketch about a Charmin commercial focus group. Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Kyle Mooney provided backup as the other totally unhelpful participants.

U.E.S.

Leslie Jones rapped an ode to the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which she calls home (“I live here because I remember where I came from,” she explained). The comedian raved about having easy access to fresh bread, Postmates, cabs and a “nobody peed in here” smell on the subway. Meanwhile, McKinnon, an Upper West Side resident, was content staying home with her “warm cat” and Netflix.

A Happy Surprise

Steve Martin made a cameo in the cold open as Roger Stone. The veteran SNL host even referenced one of his most iconic sketches when he described himself as “a normal and straightforward guy.”

Mr. H

Chris Redd starred in this pre-taped sketch about a high school student who was encouraged by his teacher, played by McAvoy, to come back to class. However, Redd’s character thought he was much smarter than he actually was. The word “genius” was used … by him … and was not accurate.

McAvoy, Not McGregor

McAvoy wore a kilt during his monologue to show off his Scottish heritage and his “shredded” calves. The actor also joked about being mistaken for Ewan McGregor, though he noted that the Christopher Robin star has more money than him. The host sweetly lost his place on the cue cards at one point but made it cute when he embraced the slipup.

The Champion

Musical guest Meek Mill performed a mashup of “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes” and later “Championships.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!