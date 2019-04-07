Saturday Night Live host Kit Harington did not shy away from the Game of Thrones mania during the Saturday, April 6, episode. In fact, he leaned into the fandom’s obsession in a series of hilarious bits that featured some familiar faces.

Game of Costars

Harington’s monologue featured audience questions from Game of Thrones fans dying to know how the series ends. The actor refused to divulge spoilers — even when Emilia Clarke, John Bradley and Harington’s own wife, Rose Leslie, tried to get the juicy scoop out of him. Leslie hilariously asked her husband what they were going to do for money now that the show was over. Harington resolved to make jewelry before telling Leslie: “I love you too.” The couple later kissed as the episode came to a close.

Bleeding It Dry

SNL pitched every single Game of Thrones sequel, prequel and spinoff imaginable in this bit. The best, by far, was Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit. Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T made cameos as the Westeros-dwelling versions of their beloved procedural characters, and let’s just say viewers would have to be crazy not to watch that show.

Jackson to Sinatra

Guests on a cruise ship were disappointed by a Frank Sinatra impersonator, played by Harington, when he turned out to be a former Michael Jackson impersonator who failed to adjust his routine enough. Harington went for wacky with his surprisingly well-executed moonwalk and a rendition of “My Way” set to the tune of “Billie Jean.”

What Used to Be

Kate McKinnon embodied a beat-down-by-the-world Theresa May as musical guest Sara Bareilles sang the fitting “She Used to Be Mine.” The British prime minister remembered fonder times and danced around in a onesie emblazoned with a Union Jack flag; then she realized it was all a beautiful dream.

This Is Burlesque

Harington stripped down to his skivvies and showed off his enviable six-pack in a sketch where his character performed a burlesque routine for his wife-to-be.

Cool Joe

Jason Sudeikis made a surprise appearance in the cold open to play Joe Biden, whom he impersonated during the politician’s stint as vice president.

That Voice

Bareilles showcased her powerhouse vocals with performances of “Fire” and “Saint Honesty” during her live sets.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!