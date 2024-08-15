As reports, theories and speculation about the set of It Ends With Us continue to make headlines, the film’s leading lady, Blake Lively, is getting support from a studio higher-up.

“Blake, [author] Colleen [Hoover] and so many women put so much effort into this remarkable movie, working selflessly from the start to ensure that such an important subject matter was handled with care,” Sony Pictures Entertainment Chair-CEO Tony Vinciquerra told The Hollywood Reporter in a Wednesday, August 14, statement. “Audiences love the movie. Blake’s passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable.”

Vinciquerra, 69, noted that he and the company “love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her.”

The Sony CEO and Lively, 36, posed for red carpet pics together at the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us on August 9. While Lively sported a Versace butterfly dress famously worn by Britney Spears, Vinciquerra opted for a navy plaid suit.

Vinciquerra also took pics with cast members Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hoover, 44. The film’s male lead and director, Justin Baldoni, meanwhile, was not included in the group shots, sparking the rumors that there was tension between him and his colleagues — particularly Lively — on set.

Ahead of the film’s August 9 release, social media sleuths discovered that Lively, Hoover and the movie’s main cast did not follow Baldoni, 40, on Instagram. Despite his heavy involvement with the film, Baldoni has been notably absent from the majority of the film’s press, opting for solo interviews rather than appearing alongside his castmates.

According to THR, a rough version of the film Lively showed fans at a June screening was allegedly her preferred cut of the movie. She also revealed at the film’s NYC premiere that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, wrote the movie’s pivotal rooftop scene, fueling rumors that Lively and Baldoni feuded over creative differences.

During a recent interview with Hits Radio UK, Lively revealed that she fought to include Lana Del Rey’s “Cherry” in the final version of the movie. “They begged me to take that song out of the movie,” she said without specifying who “they” was. “I’m not supposed to be talking about this.”

Us Weekly learned on Wednesday that Baldoni — who has since pitched that Lively direct a potential sequel to the film — hired crisis PR veteran Melissa Nathan amid the rumored conflict between him and Lively.

On the flip side, fans have also raised eyebrows at some of Lively’s promotional choices and lack of focus on the film’s topic of domestic violence throughout the cast’s press tour. The film, based on Hoover’s 2016 book of the same name, follows her character Lily Bloom’s abusive relationship with Baldoni’s Ryle as Lily’s first love, Atlas (Skelnar), reenters her life.

Lively released a statement about the movie — which is already considered a box office success — on Tuesday, August 13. “Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold. It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it.”

She wrote the message alongside a BBC News interview clip in which she said her character Lily is “not defined” by her domestic violence experience. “She defines herself and I think that that’s deeply empowering to remind people that no one else can define you,” she stated. “No experience can define you. You define you.”

In a separate Instagram Story post, the actress shared resources for people experiencing domestic violence.

Us previously reached out to Lively and Baldoni’s reps for comment.

It Ends With Us is in theaters now.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.