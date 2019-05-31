Game of Thrones just wrapped up its eight-year run, but Sophie Turner is already looking ahead! In a new interview with PorterEdit, she reveals whether she’d be up to bring back Sansa Stark for a ninth season.

“Maybe we should do a season 9? In 20 years, when I’m old and haggard and out of work, I’ll definitely be up for a season 9,” the Dark Phoenix star, 23, told the magazine. That said, while many fans didn’t love the finale (or the final season in general), she was delighted by the series’ end.

“When I read that script, I was so happy – it feels like the most perfect ending for Sansa,” the actress noted. “Having gone through everything she has, it’s the most positive outcome, and it feels right for her. She’s so capable now, she’ll be an incredible ruler in the North.”

She continued: “The Starks really came out on top. It’s like that line of Sansa’s from season seven: ‘The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.’ I love that line. I had it tattooed on my arm long before we knew the ending.”

However, don’t expect to see Sansa return to the franchise anytime soon in one of the spinoffs in the works.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready-ish to say goodbye to her,” Turner told Sky News in an interview published on Tuesday, May 28. “It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life, by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it’s time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again, it would be — just be more trauma.”

After the finale, HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that none of the original cast will appear in the first prequel, which begins production in June 2019. “It’s a different writer, creator and different feel and different world. There’s nothing we’re taking from this season and applying it to that by any means,” Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter.

