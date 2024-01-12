Part 1 of the Southern Charm reunion brought up some major questions about Olivia Flowers’ past with Thomas Ravenel.

During the Thursday, January 11, episode, Taylor Ann Green prompted Olivia, 31, to admit her one-time fling with Thomas, 61, who was fired from Bravo following sexual assault allegations in 2018.

“I was fresh out of college, 20 years old. Dumb. [It was a] drunken night. One time,” Olivia told viewers. “I had a hookup with T-Rav. I wanted to take it to my grave, like, who wouldn’t?”

While Olivia and Thomas never crossed paths on the Bravo show, they knew each other outside the series. (During the season 8 reunion, which aired in 2022, Olivia referred to him as a “family friend.”)

Taylor’s attempt to put her former friend on the spot came after Taylor admitted to hooking up with Olivia’s ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and lying about it. Taylor tried to say that Olivia’s night with Thomas was in the same realm because of former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis. (Thomas and Kathryn split in 2016 and share two kids together, Kensie, 9, and Saint, 8.)

However, the entire ploy somewhat backfired when Kathryn, 32, came to Olivia’s defense following the hookup’s reveal.

Thomas, upon hearing his name on TV once again, came out of the woodwork to give alleged details about the situation. (Us reached out to a rep for Olivia after Thomas gave an interview.)

Keep scrolling for all the burning questions Us Weekly has answered about Thomas and Olivia’s hookup:

When Did Olivia and Thomas Hookup — and Was He Dating Kathryn at the Time?

Thomas claimed that his hookup with Olivia went down in January 2017 before alleging that there were some inaccuracies in her side of the story.

“Olivia was living in Atlanta at the time pursuing her acting career. She was 24 years old (at the time) NOT 20, like she claimed on the reunion,” he alleged to the All About the Tea blog on Friday, January 12, confirming that he and Kathryn had been “long done for years” when their hookup went down.

“You told me it was five years ago, after baby No. 2,” Taylor claimed to Olivia during the reunion. The reunion taped in December 2023, which would match up to Thomas’ 2017 timeline.

Was Olivia Friends With Kathryn When She Hooked Up With Thomas?

Taylor claimed during the reunion that Olivia had “lied” to her “friend and confidant” Kathryn about hooking up with Thomas. This was part of Olivia’s issue with Taylor bringing up her personal life.

“I didn’t know Kathryn then,” Olivia hit back. “I met Kathryn after it happened.”

Kathryn, who left Southern Charm ahead of season 9, responded to the entire situation with a telling Instagram post after the reunion aired.

“We have never been closer, you did nothing wrong and don’t need to worry about being judged by me ✨,” Kathryn wrote alongside three photos of herself and Olivia.

Who Knew About Olivia and Thomas’ Hookup?

Unsurprising to Southern Charm viewers, but Madison LeCroy seemingly knew about the hookup last year. During the season 8 reunion, she revealed that something went down between Olivia and Thomas in the past.

“Me having sex with Thomas? No, he’s like a family friend,” Olivia said at the time, denying the hookup.

During Thursday’s episode, Olivia said she revealed the truth to Taylor after the previous reunion had finished filming. “She’s the only person I told on earth about that,” Olivia said. “And here you are sitting here now trying to use that against me.”

Is Thomas Close With Olivia’s Family?

Olivia referred to Thomas as a “family friend,” and Thomas claimed he was involved with Olivia’s brother’s funeral last year.

“I gave a moving speech at her brother’s funeral,” Thomas told All About the Tea, referring to Olivia’s late brother, Conner Flowers, who died from an accidental overdose after an addiction to prescription medicine that was associated with years-long Lyme disease battle.

“I have never been disrespectful to her, so I don’t know why she felt the need to be rude to me,” he added. “That was a low blow and uncalled for. I wish they would stop using me to drive ratings up.”

Have Olivia and Thomas Spoken After Their Hookup?

Per Thomas, he did not reach out to Olivia after their night together. “I never called her again. It was a one time deal,” he told the blog on Friday.

Why Did Olivia Keep Her Hookup With Thomas a Secret?

She seemingly alluded to being embarrassed about the hookup during Thursday’s reunion episode. “I wanted to take it to my grave, like, who wouldn’t?” Olivia said.